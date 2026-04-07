ADLINK Technology Accelerates Edge AI Growth in India with Smart Manufacturing Focus and Future-Ready Solutions

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ADLINK Technology drives edge AI innovation with 30 years of expertise, delivering intelligent, reliable solutions for mission-critical applications worldwide. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Venkatesh K, Sr. Sales Manager (India Region), ADLINK Technology, shares insights on Edge AI growth, smart manufacturing focus, and future opportunities in India.

Can you brief us about ADLINK India and its core offerings?

ADLINK India is part of a Taiwan-based global organization, with our India office located in Bangalore. We specialize in Edge AI-based computing solutions. Our portfolio ranges from ultra-compact devices—almost half the size of a visiting card—to high-end servers. We design and manufacture edge computing systems across multiple ecosystems, including NVIDIA, Intel, and ARM, catering to diverse industrial needs.

How has ADLINK grown over the past year, and what has been your key focus?

Over the last year, our primary focus has been on smart factory applications. With the rapid growth of electronics and smartphone manufacturing in India, especially with global brands setting up operations here, we have become an integral part of the manufacturing ecosystem. Our edge computing devices, along with I/O cards, are widely used in machine inspection and automation processes, ensuring efficiency and precision.

What are your expectations for the coming year?

We see tremendous growth potential in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. As India continues to strengthen its position as a global manufacturing hub, the demand for AI-powered edge solutions will increase significantly. We aim to expand our presence and further strengthen partnerships in this space.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ADLINK

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