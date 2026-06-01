Aditya Infotech Unveils NEXIVUE – Expanding the Horizons of Bharat’s Surveillance Future

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Aditya Infotech Limited, the force behind India’s leading surveillance brand CP PLUS, has officially launched its new brand NEXIVUE – a future-ready surveillance offering designed to cater to India’s rapidly evolving mass-market and distribution ecosystem.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Aditya Infotech’s growth journey as the company strengthens its multi-brand strategy to address diverse market segments while preserving the premium positioning of CP PLUS. According to the company’s recent investor communications, NEXIVUE has been conceptualized to serve deeper distribution channels and city-exclusive business models, especially across India’s fast-growing Tier II, Tier III, and rural markets.

Positioned as a next-generation surveillance brand for a future-ready Bharat, NEXIVUE arrives at a time when India’s security landscape is witnessing unprecedented transformation. From smart cities and modern enterprises to small businesses and residential ecosystems, the demand for intelligent yet affordable surveillance solutions has surged dramatically. NEXIVUE aims to bridge this gap by offering technologically advanced, value-driven products tailored for widespread adoption.

The brand’s initial lineup is expected to include an extensive portfolio of smart surveillance solutions featuring advanced IP cameras ranging from 2MP to 4MP resolutions, dual-light technology, weatherproof designs, intelligent recording systems, AI-enabled smart features, and high-efficiency encoding technologies. The product ecosystem is also expected to include powerful NVR solutions supporting up to 4K recording capabilities and scalable storage configurations.

Speaking about the strategic thinking behind the launch, Aditya Infotech’s leadership highlighted that NEXIVUE has been designed to empower channel partners and distribution-led growth models by enabling city-specific exclusivity and deeper market penetration. This move further reinforces the company’s long-term vision of expanding its market leadership while creating stronger opportunities for regional partners across the country.

The launch of NEXIVUE also reflects the broader transformation underway at Aditya Infotech. Over the past few years, the company has aggressively strengthened its manufacturing capabilities, localization initiatives, AI-led innovations, and nationwide distribution network. With CP PLUS already commanding a dominant position in India’s surveillance industry, the introduction of NEXIVUE signifies the company’s ambition to further widen its footprint across every layer of the market.

Industry analysts believe that the introduction of multiple focused brands under the Aditya Infotech umbrella could prove instrumental in accelerating market expansion amid increasing regulatory preference for trusted and compliant Indian surveillance solutions. Reports indicate that the company’s new multi-brand strategy has been specifically designed to maximize market coverage across varying price points and customer segments while capitalizing on the growing demand for domestically aligned security technologies.

Beyond products, NEXIVUE represents a larger narrative: one where Indian surveillance technology is no longer limited to metropolitan demand alone but is becoming an essential pillar of safety, operational efficiency, and digital transformation across Bharat. As the nation continues to modernize its infrastructure, public safety systems, businesses, and residential environments, brands like NEXIVUE are expected to play a crucial role in democratizing access to reliable surveillance technologies.

Backed by Aditya Infotech’s robust manufacturing ecosystem, nationwide partner network, and deep understanding of India’s security landscape, NEXIVUE is set to emerge as a compelling force in the next phase of India’s surveillance revolution.

With innovation at its core and Bharat at its heart, the launch of NEXIVUE is not merely the unveiling of a new brand; it is the beginning of a larger movement toward making intelligent security more accessible, scalable, and future-ready for every corner of the nation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CP PLUS

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