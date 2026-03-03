Aditya Infotech Ltd.’s Managing Director Aditya Khemka Conferred with Hurun Industry Achievement Award 2025–26

- Advertisement -

Aditya Khemka, Managing Director of Aditya Infotech Ltd, has received the Hurun Industry Achievement Award 2025–26 in the Electronics Surveillance & Security category at Hurun India’s Most Respected Entrepreneurs’ Awards.

The recognition by Hurun India acknowledges industry leaders who have demonstrated vision, resilience and measurable impact in building businesses of national significance. The award highlights Aditya Khemka’s role in strengthening India’s electronic surveillance and security ecosystem and building CP PLUS into one of the country’s most trusted security technology brands.

Under his leadership, Aditya Infotech Ltd has expanded its footprint across surveillance, smart security and integrated solutions, with a strong focus on domestic manufacturing, technology innovation and localization. The company has invested in scalable manufacturing capabilities, STQC-certified product lines and R&D-led product development aligned with India’s evolving security requirements.

Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, Aditya Infotech Ltd

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, Aditya Infotech Ltd said, “This recognition reflects the collective effort of our teams, partners and stakeholders who have contributed to building technology solutions that address India’s growing security needs. We remain committed to advancing indigenous innovation, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and delivering future-ready security solutions.”

Over the years, CP PLUS has played a key role in supporting public infrastructure, enterprises and smart city deployments with a diversified portfolio spanning CCTV cameras, smart Wi-Fi cameras, AI-powered surveillance systems and integrated security platforms.

The award further underscores the company’s commitment to contributing to India’s self-reliance in electronics and security technologies, aligned with national priorities around domestic manufacturing and technology capability building.

