Aditron International Strengthens AV-IT Connectivity with Advanced R&D, Premium Quality, and Growth Vision

Aditron International, founded in 2018, delivers innovative IT and AV hardware solutions, offering reliable add-on cards, power cords, premium extenders, splitters, matrix switchers, and cables. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ravi Shetty, Aditron International, shares insights on product innovation, AV-IT solutions, distribution strength, and growth vision.

Please tell us about Aditron International and your product portfolio.

We are the brand owner of Aditron, catering to both AV and IT product segments. In AV, we offer a strong range of HDMI extenders including CAT6 extenders, fiber extenders, CAT6 fiber extenders, and wireless extenders. We also deal in HDMI splitters, HDMI switches, HDMI matrix, along with video wall solutions and SDI converters. Additionally, we offer DP splitters, multiple cable varieties, and a complete range of power cords with all IC connectors.

On the IT side, we serve the full range of PCI cards such as LAN cards, sound cards, USB cards, and NVMe cards. We also offer specialized industrial cards like serial ports—2-port, 4-port, 8-port, and A485 cards.

How is Aditron’s UTECH distribution uniquely positioned?

We are also distributing UTECH, an internationally recognized brand. It covers the complete USB connectivity and industrial communication range, including USB-to-serial, USB-to-485/422, USB serial servers, Modbus converters, and serial servers. A key advantage is that UTECH products come with FTDI chipsets, known globally for stability and performance—one of the best in the world.

How do you position Aditron in a highly competitive market?

Our motto is very clear—quality products at an affordable price. We are not like regular local brands that simply do white labeling. At Aditron, we have an in-house R&D team that deeply studies the products before launching them. After complete testing and development, we procure the products from China with exact specifications. This strong research-based approach makes our offerings different and more reliable.

What kind of warranty and service support does Aditron provide?

Every Aditron product carries a 1-year warranty, even the smallest items. We provide piece-to-piece replacement, which shows our confidence in product quality. In fact, there has been hardly any RMA till date.

What are your future plans for the brand in the next two years?

We started Aditron this year and we are a Pune-based brand. Our immediate plan is expansion across Maharashtra, followed by Pan-India channel growth. We will work strictly through the channel with a clear policy—one partner in one area, no second partner. We want our partners to grow and earn strong margins with our products.

What is your final message to industry viewers?

My message is simple—focus on quality. If you focus only on price, you will ultimately lose money in service calls and customer dissatisfaction. Quality always builds long-term success.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Aditron

