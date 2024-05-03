ADATA’s 23rd Anniversary Green Actions Advocate for Sustainable Global Development

- Advertisement -

ADATA Technology, the world’s leading brand for memory modules and flash memory, celebrates its 23rd anniversary by launching a month-long celebration themed “Innovate Today, Embrace Tomorrow” featuring a series of green actions including a global reforestation plan, global sustainability initiatives, and global anniversary promotions. Through the participation of people worldwide in the “Mission Green” online game, ADATA will join hands with one of the largest ESG green organizations, “One Tree Planted,” to plant thousands of trees across five continents in 2024. ADATA advocates net-zero sustainability among its global subsidiaries as a way to inject sustainable DNA into the company while taking sustainable actions around the world. By completing the online tree-planting task, participants will also have an opportunity to win popular products such as ADATA memory modules and XPG gaming peripherals. ADATA hopes these incentives rouse the public to protect the environment, love the earth, and realize a sustainability vision.

ADATA global forestation plan achieves diverse sustainability

ADATA invites people from around the world to promote sustainability by participating in the “Mission Green” online game. By taking on tasks, you can accumulate “ESG Points.” When these points reach the 5 million threshold, ADATA will collaborate with the world’s largest non-profit green organization, “One Tree Planted,” to plant 5,000 trees on five continents, taking practical action to support forest restoration, protect biodiversity, and build a sustainable future! ADATA Chairman Simon Chen stated, “The seeds of sustainable development have already sprouted in ADATA’s corporate culture. We are thrilled to establish a partner relationship with One Tree Planted and work together to contribute to a sustainable earth.” In March of this year, ADATA started in Taiwan by adopting the “Taichung Coastal Wetland Conservation Belt” forestation zone and then shifted its gaze towards the world. ADATA uses its corporate influence to promote sustainability goals, launch global reforestation programs, and take practical actions to protect the earth.

ADATA’s green actions inject sustainable DNA from the inside out

This year ADATA built upon the foundation of its original brand slogan, “Innovating the Future,” to expand its brand vision and sustainability commitment into a new slogan, “Innovate Today, Embrace Tomorrow.” By inaugurating an array of sustainable actions, ADATA demonstrates its commitment to promoting environmental protection, social co-prosperity, and corporate governance as the focus of sustainable development. Not only has the company invested in environmentally friendly activities such as tree planting and beach cleanup, it has also established the “Global Hummingbird Fund” to support rural areas in Taiwan and children around the world while actively cultivating sustainable talent to build sustainable business. As part of its 23rd anniversary celebration, ADATA and its global subsidiaries are calling on the company’s thousands of colleagues around the world to propose “Sustainable Living Practices” as a way to encourage employees to practice sustainability at work and in their personal lives and sow the seeds of sustainability around the world while protecting the Earth and a better future.

Protect the Earth and win big prizes! Green celebration offers great savings!

Participants who complete green tasks online not only participate in planting trees globally with ADATA, but also have an opportunity to win popular products such as high-performance ADATA SSDs, high-end XPG LANCER series memory modules, gaming mice, and headsets. Winners will be announced on the official ADATA website on 6/17. In celebration of “ADATA Brand Month,” ADATA has launched a grand “Green Celebration” anniversary promotion on global distribution channels, offering surprise discounts on dozens of products including new external storage devices and popular XPG gaming peripherals to reward the fans around the world who love ADATA!

