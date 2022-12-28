ADATA Unveils LEGEND Series PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSDs in India

- Advertisement - -

ADATA Technology, a manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, mobile accessories, gaming products, electric power trains, and industrial solutions today announced the LEGEND 710, 850, 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280 SSDs.

ADATA LEGEND 850 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280: The new LEGEND 850 delivers a new level of performance for advanced design applications, such as 3D modelling and animation. The ADATA LEGEND 850 gives users a major upgrade in performance with sequential read and write speeds of 5,000/4,500MB per second. This makes it up to 3 times faster than a standard PCIe Gen3 SSD and 9 times faster than a SATA SSD. What’s more, it supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms, desktop and notebook PCs, and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 for added convenience.

The LEGEND 850 comes with SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer for advantages in system loading and data caching. It features 4K random read/write of up to 400K/550K IOPS for smoother multitasking. Plus with LDPC (Low Density Parity check Code) and AES 256-bit encryption, users can rest assured that their data stays accurate and secure. With support for PCIe 4.0, it can be installed on PS5 consoles as expanded storage. Not only does its size conform to the slot design, but it also provides for smooth and non-lag gaming.

In conjunction with the launch of the LEGEND 850, ADATA is releasing a limited-edition variant of the SSD that features the artwork of German pattern designer, Mister Fred. Sporting a colourful design with intricate flower patterns, the one-of-a-kind module will be manufactured in a limited quantity of 520 units. LEGEND 850 SSDs use high-quality chips that can withstand the test of time and space. The SSDs undergo rigorous verification and testing process to ensure reliability. Moreover, the 850 comes with 5-year warranty.

ADATA LEGEND 960 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280: With the advent of the Web 3.0 and a growing emphasis on the virtual world, the new LEGEND 960 delivers a new level of performance for advanced design applications, such as 3D animation, game design, virtual art, and beyond. The ADATA LEGEND 960 gives users a major upgrade in performance with sequential read and write speeds of 7,400/6,800MB per second, and is compliant with NVMe 1.4. This makes it up to 4 times faster than a standard PCIe Gen3 SSD. It also supports the latest Intel and AMD platforms, desktop and notebook PCs, including Intel® Evo™ certified laptops, and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 for added convenience. The LEGEND 960 supports PCIe 4.0 and works with PS5 consoles as expanded storage for higher capacities (up to 4TB).

Additionally, the LEGEND 960 comes with SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer for advantages in system loading and data caching. It features 4K random read/write of up to 750K/630K IOPS for smoother multitasking. Plus with LDPC (Low Density Parity check Code) and AES 256-bit encryption, users can rest assured that their data stays accurate and secure. Moreover, the 960 comes with 5-year warranty.

ADATA LEGEND 710 PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 2280: Based on the PCIe 3.0 interface, the ADATA LEGEND 710 released together has a maximum read performance of 2400MB/s and a maximum write performance of 1800MB/s. It has stable performance for FHD, 4K video editing and home or office use. It is a heat sink with a blue colour hairline design with cooling performance, and is characterized by having both appearance and cooling properties. The SSD has SLC caching and HMB (Host Memory Buffer), and support AES 256 encryption to keep your data safe.

ADATA LEGEND 710 comes with a 3-year warranty, and ADATA ToolBox supports self-monitoring including temperature, drive status, latest firmware, capacity optimization, etc.

