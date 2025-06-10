ADATA Launches TRUSTA, Aiming to Build Trust in India’s Enterprise SSD Market

- Advertisement -

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s leading brand for memory modules and flash memory, recently engaged in an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Charles Wei, Sales Head & Mr. Ravvi Dhyani, Country Manager of ADATA, and Mr. Kapil Daga, Director of KBC Computech, the national distributor for ADATA and XPG in India share insights on their TRUSTA brand launch, expansion plans, and partner strategies.

What does the TRUSTA brand signify for ADATA in India?

Mr. Charles Wei: TRUSTA is more than just a product—it’s a commitment. Our corporate SSD lineup under TRUSTA represents reliability and performance. We’re putting 100% effort into expanding our presence in India. With the trust and support of our Indian partners, we are confident about the journey ahead. The name says it all: Trust ADATA. Trust TRUSTA.

What specific products are you launching under the TRUSTA brand?

Mr. Ravvi Dhyani: We are targeting enterprise customers through our new T7 and T5 series. The T7 series features a capacity of up to 15.36TB, perfect for high-performance data centers. The T5 series offers PCIe Gen4 and SATA III support—ideal for versatile enterprise deployments. TRUSTA is tailored for India’s evolving enterprise ecosystem.

How do you plan to reach deeper into Tier III and Tier IV markets in India?

Mr. Ravvi Dhyani: While we have a strong presence in Tier I and II cities, the next wave of growth is in Tier III and IV. In Q1, we closed a deal in Coimbatore, and now, in Q3, we’re planning to expand into Surat—a promising Tier II city. These markets have untapped potential, and we aim to bridge the gap by strengthening our channel support.

What initiatives is ADATA launching to boost partner engagement in India?

Mr. Charles Wei: Our goal is to build deeper trust with our partners. We work closely with our three key national partners—KBC, ACRO, and TAG. Together, we’re creating a transparent and responsive ecosystem. We listen to market feedback and use it to co-create business opportunities. This partner-first approach is the foundation of TRUSTA’s success.

How has your journey with ADATA been?

Mr. Kapil Daga: We’ve proudly partnered with ADATA for nine years. The experience has been outstanding—they’re responsive, innovative, and consistent. Recently, we’ve launched around 7–8 schemes over three quarters, and partner satisfaction is at an all-time high. With the introduction of new DRAM products under the ADATA name, the future looks even more promising.

What kind of support are you receiving from the ADATA team?

Mr. Kapil Daga: The support has been rock-solid. Whether it’s marketing campaigns, inventory planning, or partner incentives—ADATA’s team ensures seamless execution. This commitment has helped us strengthen relationships with resellers and grow our footprint nationally.

