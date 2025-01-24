ADATA Introduces Three New Monthly Schemes in India for Partners

- Advertisement -

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., a global leader in memory modules and flash storage solutions, along with its renowned gaming brand XPG, is set to launch three exclusive monthly reward schemes. These programs, promoted and authorized by leading distributors ACRO, KBC, and TAG, aim to enhance customer loyalty with exciting incentives. The rewards include premium gaming products, unforgettable travel experiences, and silver gifts, offering innovative ways to appreciate and engage with loyal customers.

The newly launched schemes include the following offers:

XPG Gaming Carnival authorized by ACRO

Calling all gamers! It’s time to level up with the XPG & Acro Gaming Carnival. Be Original, Buy Original, and earn rewards with every purchase of select gaming products.

Program Validity: 1st January to 31st March 2025

Product Points:

DDR4 Memory : 1 Point

: 1 Point DDR5 Memory : 1.5 Points

: 1.5 Points SSD (512GB/1TB) : 1.5 Points

: 1.5 Points SSD (2TB/4TB) : 4 Points

: 4 Points External HDD/SSD: 2 Points

Rewards:

180 Points = $50

500 Points = $200

Ensure you’re getting genuine XPG products and start earning rewards for your gaming upgrades today!

ADATA Buy & Fly scheme authorized by KBC

Get ready for a life-changing adventure with ADATA’s exclusive Buy & Fly program in collaboration with KBC Computech Pvt. Ltd. It’s time to reward yourself while you shop for your favorite ADATA products.

Program Validity: 15th January to 15th July 2025

Destinations to Dream About:

Dubai: Collect 5,500 points and experience the dazzling cityscapes of Dubai! Spain: Collect 10,000 points and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Spain!

Program Details:

Purchases : Must be made via KBC Computech Pvt. Ltd.

: Must be made via KBC Computech Pvt. Ltd. TDS: A 10% TDS deduction will apply as per Section 194R of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Don’t miss your chance to turn your ADATA purchases into unforgettable travel experiences. Start collecting points today and get ready for your next adventure!

ADATA Shiny Rewards Program authorized by TAG

Eager to earn while you shop? ADATA’s Shiny Rewards Program lets you collect valuable points with every purchase of ADATA’s standard memory products.

Program Validity: 1st January to 31st March 2025

Points for Products:

8GB : 0.5 Point

: 0.5 Point 16GB : 1 Point

: 1 Point 32GB: 2 Points

Silver Rewards:

525 Points = 100 Grams Silver

1250 Points = 250 Grams Silver

2100 Points = 500 Grams Silver

Shop now and start collecting points for silver rewards!

Mr. Ravvi Dhyani, Country Manager, ADATA

On this occasion, Mr. Ravvi Dhyani, Country Manager of ADATA, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “These exclusive offers are designed to inspire and motivate our partners and resellers. Each distributor—ACRO, KBC, and TAG—will manage their respective products and rewards, ensuring a tailored and rewarding experience for all involved.”

Mr. Charles Wei, Sales Head, ADATA

Mr. Charles Wei, Sales Head of ADATA stated, “At ADATA, we strive to innovate and introduce exciting new schemes consistently. These offers are designed to boost sales while providing valuable benefits to our partners. We’re confident this initiative will strengthen our collaboration and create rewarding opportunities for everyone involved.”

Don’t miss out! Start collecting points today with ADATA’s exclusive programs. Whether it’s travel, shiny silver, or gaming rewards, ADATA has it all. Hurry, shop now and enjoy exciting rewards before the offer ends!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ADATA

Post Views: 180