ADATA exclusive A+ SLC technology enhances industrial memory card efficacy

ADATA ,a leading global manufacturer of industrial-grade DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, has launched its exclusive A+ SLC Technology designed specifically for MLC and 3D TLC flash storage products, which delivers high durability and cost-performance ratio to meet customers’ performance and budgetary needs.

In order to improve the cost-performance of NAND flash products, ADATA has developed Pseudo SLC (pSLC) technology, designated “A+ SLC,” to help elevate the durability and longevity of MLC and 3D TLC products to SLC grade. A+ SLC utilizes customized NAND Flash firmware to simulate SLC performance on MLC and 3D TLC NAND flash, effectively improving reliability and extending product life. A+ SLC-supported products feature 30,000 P/E (Program/Erase) cycles, representing a 10-fold increase in durability compared to MLC/TLC products. Thanks to its competitive advantages, A+ SLC-supported SSDs and memory cards are widely used in automation, IPC, surveillance, retail, healthcare, networking applications, and more.

In addition to MLC and SLC NAND flashes, ADATA’s industrial-grade memory cards also utilize 112-layer 3D TLC (BiCS5) NAND flash, including ICFS31C CFast cards and IUDD33K microSD cards. Both models support a LDPC ECC (error correcting code) mechanism to ensure the accuracy of data transmission and S.M.A.R.T. Monitoring technology to monitor the health status of storage devices. There are many successful implementations of A+ SLC-supported memory cards worldwide. For example, IUDD33K microSD cards have been utilized in EV charging stations in Europe and surveillance cameras in Japan. CFast cards have also been used at several leading European IPC manufacturers.

ADATA will continue to develop more flash storage products with 112-layer 3D TLC (BiCS5) and A+ SLC technology, providing customers with more solutions with greater performance, reliability, and durability.

