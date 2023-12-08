ADATA Enters New Corporate Era by Inaugurating Taipei Headquarters

- Advertisement - -

ADATA Technology officially inaugurated its NT$4.7 billion Neihu headquarters today (12/2), entering a new era of sustainable operations. Mr. Simon Chen, chairman, ADATA stated that a dual headquarters model centered in New Taipei and Taipei City will serve as the heart of future worldwide operations, driving the ADATA group’s global manufacturing and business development in Asia, Europe, the United States, and mainland China, while simultaneously setting a new milestone for ADATA’s sustainable development.

In order to congratulate the company on this momentous day, senior executives from listed companies including Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Western Digital, Kioxia, Nanya, Silicon Motion, GIGABYTE, and Synnex, joined ADATA’s domestic and foreign partners at the ribbon cutting ceremony in Neihu, Taipei City to celebrate this new apex of the ADATA Group’s global stature.

Mr. Chen further elaborated, after the company was established in 2001, in just 3 years it became the fastest technology company to list OTC with total annual revenue exceeding NT$1 billion and surpassing NT$45 billion by 2006. In 22 years, ADATA has contributed more than NT$16.6 billion in profit to its shareholders. As the scale of company operations continues to expand and the number of employees continues to grow, ADATA’s original corporate headquarters in New Taipei City’s Zhonghe District has become insufficient to contain the company’s meteoric growth. Therefore, starting in 2021, a total of NT$4.7 billion has been invested in more than 10 floors of new office space in Neihu to prepare for the company’s next 10 years of operational development. In the future, ADATA will adopt a dual-headquarters and dual-core operating model in Neihu, Taipei City and Zhonghe, New Taipei City, leveraging Taiwan as the group’s intelligent AI core to promote high-speed smart operations around the globe.

ADATA focused on implementing ESG concepts in corporate sustainability during its search for a new corporate headquarters. In terms of construction, it earned numerous green building certifications for carbon dioxide reduction, daily energy conservation, and improvements in sewage and waste treatment. The establishment of ADATA’s new headquarters in Neihu not only fulfills the company’s commitment to environmental protection, but also provides employees with a more spacious and comfortable working environment. At the same time, ADATA’s new headquarters takes advantage of the proximity of Taiwan’s three major financial, technology, and software centers in Taipei’s Xinyi, Neihu, and Nangang districts. This location is also ideal for attracting more outstand talent to form a fresh driving force in the company’s rapid future growth.

