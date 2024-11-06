ADATA Collaborates with Intel and Major Motherboard Brands to Create Smooth Overclocking Experience

- Advertisement -

The world’s leading brand for memory modules and flash memory – ADATA Technology and its gaming brand XPG (Xtreme Performance Gear) announced that its DDR5 CUDIMM memory has been certified compatible by the world’s four leading motherboard brands – ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI‘s and included on their respective Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) while supporting the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 2 series desktop processors.

XPG DDR5 CUDIMM gaming memory modules can be paired with Intel Z890 series motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI. As a result of close three-party collaboration, it delivers excellent performance at all frequencies whether adopting of two or four CUDIMM memory kits. Stable high-speed performance reaches up to 9600MT/s, significantly boosting transmission speed while system operation remains smooth and all without the need to tediously adjust system parameters. XPG DDR5 CUDIMM also demonstrates ADATA’s unique IC selection technology and CKD (Clock Driver) are key components reinforcing stability and efficiency and driving memory transfer speeds to new levels. In order to further strengthen its DDR5 memory product line, ADATA announced the launch of the ADATA DDR5 CUDIMM 6400 memory module. At the same time, XPG also plans to launch new LANCER RGB DDR5 CUDIMM gaming memory at four ultra-high-speed clocks: 8,400, 8,800, 9,200 and 9,600 MT/s.

In order to continue providing consumers with the ultimate yet stable overclocking experience, ADATA Technology maintains a close relationship with Intel and continues to participate in the Intel “Better Together Program.” With the successful collaboration through this program, which has resulted in high performance of CUDIMM memory modules in ADATA Technology and XPG’s gaming memory module product line. At the same time, ADATA Technology continues to collaborate with a number of global mainstream motherboard brands for compatibility certification, ensuring both seamless compatibility and excellent overclocking performance on Intel platforms.

Built on mutual collaboration between ADATA Technology and PC ecosystem partners, ADATA Technology continues to create the best, most stable, and safest user experience for gamers and professionals while simultaneously consolidating its competitive strength in the global memory market. ADATA Technology and its gaming brand XPG will continue to service the market with a spirit that breaks through limits and create more high-quality and innovative memory products to meet the ever growing needs of high-performance computing.

