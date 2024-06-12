ADATA Announces Silver Coin Bonanza Scheme for Channel Partners & stakeholders – till June 30, 2024

- Advertisement -

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s leading brand for memory modules and flash memory, has announced a Silver Coin Bonanza Scheme for channel partners to reaffirm its commitment to give the best incentives.

With the anticipated surge in market demand for SSDs and DRAM in the upcoming months, ADATA Technology is offering an incentive program designed to provide channel partners with additional bonuses on their orders. ADATA has always maintained strong and supportive relationships with its key distributors, Acro Engineering, KBC, MULTI Electronics, and TAG, and has launched this scheme in collaboration with them:

Distributor Purchase mode Can win Acro Engineering Purchase 30 units of any LANCER DDR5 RAM and 20 units of XPG SPX 6000 PRO 512GB SSD and 10g silver coin KBC Purchase 100 units of 8GB DDR4 3200 20g silver coin. MULTI Electronics Purchase 50 units of any XPG RAM and receive a 10g silver coin.

Purchase 100 units of any XPG RAM Two 10g silver coins TAG Purchase any 50 units of DDR4 or DDR5 RAM A 10g silver coin

The silver coins will be distributed within 21 days of the end of the scheme. The scheme is valid from 6th May to 30th June. Not only this, under this scheme, the channel partners may have the privilege to join ADATA PREMIUM PARTNER PROGRAM and get additions point to redeem the prize.

ADATA Ultimate SU650 SSD

The ADATA Ultimate SU650 SSD features 3D NAND Flash and a high-speed controller, offering enhanced performance and reliability. With capacities from 120GB to 960GB, it achieves read/write speeds up to 520/450MB per second. Key features include advanced ECC, intelligent SLC caching, and LDPC technology, ensuring superior data integrity and a longer lifespan. Renowned for its best price-to-quality ratio, the SU650 is ideal for desktops and laptops, providing a significant upgrade from traditional hard drives.

XPG SX6000 Pro PCIe

The XPG SX6000 Pro PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD offers read/write speeds up to 2100/1500MB per second with 3D NAND Flash. It supports LDPC error correction for enhanced reliability. Compact and NVMe 1.3 compatible, it’s perfect for gaming and high-performance computing. Recognized with multiple awards for its speed and efficiency.

XPG Lancer RGB DDR5

The XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 memory module combines stunning RGB lighting with speeds up to 5200MHz. Available in capacities up to 32GB, it offers improved data rates and power efficiency. Features include customizable RGB lighting and on-die ECC for stability and reliability. Ideal for gamers and PC enthusiasts, it has won the Editor’s Choice award from FunkyKit for its performance and aesthetics.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ADATA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429