ACT Fibernet Partners with Netflix

- Advertisement - -

ACT Fibernet, one of the India’s largest fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Providers), announced a new partnership with Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, to kickstart 2023. ACT Fibernet’s customers on select long-term plans will get access to a Netflix Basic Plan at no extra cost. ACT and Netflix will launch the #TwoGoodtobeTrue campaign to highlight the benefits of the ACT and Netflix bundle.

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Customer Experience and Innovation Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd

“Our unique ACT SmartFiber technology provides advanced capabilities that enable the fastest broadband speeds, seamless service, and the best streaming experience for our customers. In line with our brand promise of Feel the Advantage – we are delighted to partner with Netflix. Through this partnership our customers can access a Netflix subscription as part of our bundles at no extra cost,” said – Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Customer Experience and Innovation Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd

Gaurav Pradhan, Director of Business Development, Netflix India, and Southeast Asia, said, “We’re delighted to expand our incredible relationship with ACT Fibernet. We are seeing a huge appetite for local and global stories across India. The combination of our growing collection of must watch stories, along with the work we have done behind the scenes on dubbing and subtitles have made these stories more accessible to wider audiences. With our continued investment in South Indian films and series and ACT Fibernet’s national reach and large South Indian footprint, the partnership will enable ACT’s customers to access Netflix with their broadband plans.”

ACT Streaming bundles come with significant benefits. The top three benefits are detailed below:

This offer is applicable across all cities of ACT Fibernet operations. This will be applicable to both existing customers of ACT Fibernet who switch to ACT Streaming bundle and to new customers who select ACT Streaming bundle. These plans are listed in the table below. For e.g., ACT Fibernet users on the 6-month plan in Hyderabad at Rs 799 have Netflix included. The 6-month plan starts at Rs 799 in Delhi and Rs 820 in Chennai. Existing customers who want to upgrade to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium from their Netflix Basic Plan, can do so, and pay only the differential amount. For e.g., a customer on ACT Netflix bundle plan, upgrades to Standard plan of Netflix Rs 499 p.m., will pay an incremental amount of Rs 300 per month. Customers can pay for this differential amount via their ACT broadband bill. If a customer already subscribes to Netflix directly, they can opt to switch to the ACT Streaming Bundle (by paying just for ACT’s broadband plan) and get Netflix at no additional cost.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.