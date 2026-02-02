Acronis and Supertron VAD Elevate Decade-Long Partnership to Strengthen Cyber Protection in India

- Advertisement -

Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, announced a significant evolution of its partnership with Supertron Electronics, appointing Supertron VAD as its official Cloud Aggregator and Value-Added Distributor for India. Building on a successful foundation established in April 2012, this enhanced alliance is designed to scale Acronis’ market reach and enable Indian enterprises, SMBs, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to adopt integrated, future-ready cyber protection as the region’s digital economy accelerates.

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, SEPLVAD Venture

“Our journey with Acronis began in 2012, and elevating this relationship to a Supertron VAD and Cloud Aggregator model is a natural but significant evolution,” said Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, SEPLVAD Venture. “As Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation, the demand for integrated, compliant cyber protection has reached a critical point. By combining the specialised technical expertise of Supertron VAD with Acronis’ world-class technology, we are empowering our partners to move beyond traditional siloes and deliver a unified shield of backup, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity that protects critical data and drives confident growth.”

The urgency of this partnership is reinforced by the Acronis Cyber Threats Report H1 2025, which identifies India as a primary target for ransomware and phishing attacks. By leveraging the Supertron VAD ecosystem, Acronis aims to fast-track cloud adoption and deliver cost-effective, enterprise-grade resilience to organisations nationwide.

Mr. Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager, India & South Asia, Acronis

“India is one of the fastest-growing digital markets globally, and our decade-plus history with Supertron has been foundational to our success here,” said Mr. Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager, India & South Asia, Acronis. “By strengthening our distribution strategy with Supertron VAD as our Cloud Aggregator, we are providing the market with a trusted, high-impact partner that deeply understands the local landscape.”

