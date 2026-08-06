Acro Engineering Company Expands Make in India Manufacturing Portfolio with Barcode Scanners and Thermal Printers

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Building on the remarkable success of its Made in India Power Supplies, Acro Engineering Company has announced another significant milestone in its manufacturing journey by commencing the production of Barcode Scanners and Thermal Printers at its manufacturing facility in Okhla Industrial Area Phase II, New Delhi.

The newly established production line is dedicated to manufacturing these products further strengthening Acro Engineering Company’s commitment to India’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The initial product lineup includes a feature-rich 2D Barcode Scanner equipped with Tri-Mode Connectivity, allowing seamless operation via 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, and Wired USB interfaces. Designed for retail, warehousing, logistics, healthcare, and enterprise environments, the scanner offers flexible deployment across a wide range of business applications.

Acro has also commenced manufacturing a comprehensive range of Thermal Printing Solutions, including:

• Thermal Label Printers

• Thermal Invoice Printers

• Thermal Receipt Printers

This expansion represents another important step in Acro Engineering Company’s long-term vision of increasing indigenous manufacturing capabilities while supporting Indian and global brands with high-quality, locally manufactured technology products.

Mr. Himanshu Jain, Director of Acro Engineering Company

Speaking on the development, Mr. Himanshu Jain, Director of Acro Engineering Company said, “The success of our Made in India power supply manufacturing initiative gave us the confidence to expand into new product categories. Barcode scanners and thermal printers are critical components of today’s retail and enterprise ecosystem, and we are proud to manufacture these products in India for Bonkaso. This milestone reflects our continued investment in advanced manufacturing, quality, and the vision of strengthening India’s electronics production capabilities.”

Acro Engineering Company continues to expand its manufacturing footprint across multiple technology segments, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality, and the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acro Engineering

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