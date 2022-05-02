Acro Appreciated their prestigious partners at “VOYAGE EN FAMILLE PHUKET 2022” , Phuket, Thailand from 21st till 25th April

- Advertisement -

Acro has extended warm & courteous thanks to honorable business partners and vendors, including but not limited to NVIDIA, AMD, DEEPCOOL, XPG, MSI, Inno3D, Ant Esports, etc. and more than 100 channel partners who had actively participated in the meet & greet named “VOYAGE EN FAMILLE PHUKET 2022” at Phuket, Thailand.

A lot of beautiful memories had been created together throughout this FUN-FILLED TRIP from Adventurous Sports, Cruise Party, City Tour & Shopping at the City Center, to Water Sports at Kahung Beach strengthened our everlasting bond even more perfectly. The GALA NIGHT with AWARDS by XPG/MSI & ACRO was the “Celebration of Excellence” that added the icing on the cake in the event.

As per the view of valued business partners and a word from ACRO CEO as well-

“How can it get any better than this… This was sheer delight. I have never seen a meet with so much passion, involvement, personal touch, going out of the way and must congratulate the entire team for this crazy effort” – Nikhil Kohli (Nvidia Graphics Pvt Ltd)

“Just waiting to write this till I reach back. Hats off to team ACRO for putting together a great show. The sheer amount of planning, care, and going out of the way to fix things reflects the day to CULTURE of this great organization. I have been to Thailand 5 times before in different organizations. This was the best! Great forum to interact with the top minds from the industry… Great learnings and takeaways from cohorts” – Raguraman (Rig Veda)

“A bundle of thanks to ALL OUR FAMILY MEMBERS who have taken out time from their busy schedule and made this amazing PHUKET FAMILY TRIP possible. It was a pleasure to meet you in person since you all are an inspiration to us. Once again, we would like to express our gratitude. Believe us, your support & association helped us to continuously expand our mission 2025. We hope to see you again in the next event. HONESTLY, YOU PEOPLE MADE THIS EVENT MEANINGFUL! – Himanshu Jain

