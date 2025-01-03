ACMA Tech Expo 2025 Kicks Off – Showcasing India’s ICT Excellence

- Advertisement -

The much-anticipated 11th edition of the ACMA Tech Expo 2025 has officially commenced at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City, Ahmedabad. The event was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, marking the beginning of this premier ICT exhibition, which has evolved into a symbol of innovation and excellence in India’s technology sector.

Running from January 2 to January 4, 2025, the expo brings together global OEMs, manufacturers, and ‘Make in India’ companies to spotlight their cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking innovations. With a focus on future trends in the ICT sector, this year’s event is expected to redefine the landscape of technology in India.

The event, which is India’s first dedicated solely to OEMs and manufacturers, has attracted high-profile attendees, including CXOs, CIOs, IT and hardware dealers from Gujarat and beyond. Decision-makers from leading corporates, multinational companies, and government sectors are also in attendance, ensuring a rich platform for networking, collaboration, and business growth.

Attendees can explore a dynamic array of advanced solutions and technologies that pave the way for a transformative digital future. ACMA Tech Expo 2025 underscores the significance of India’s manufacturing prowess and aligns with the nation’s vision of self-reliance under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Open from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM, this premier exhibition promises unmatched opportunities to engage with the best minds and innovations in the ICT industry. Don’t miss this unparalleled showcase of India’s technological brilliance!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ACMA Tech

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 155