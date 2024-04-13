Saturday, April 13, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

ACMA Cricket 2024 Tournament – Experience the Thrill of Unfolding Cricket Action

By NCN News Network
0
167
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

The ACMA Cricket 2024 tournament is well underway, captivating cricket enthusiasts with thrilling matches and exceptional performances. Hosted by the ACMA, this prestigious event showcases the talents of cricket players from across the city, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

Taking place at the renowned TATHASTU GROUND from April 12th to April 14th, 2024, the tournament features 12 teams comprising 144 players. Teams are showcasing their best cricket prowess, delivering fierce competition on the pitch as they vie for victory and glory.

The ACMA Cricket 2024 tournament features a series of matches played with fierce competition and sportsmanship. Each team brings their A-game to the pitch, striving for victory and glory in one of the most anticipated cricket events of the year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ACMA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 175
- Advertisement -
Previous article
3 Top GenAI Threats – and why Zero Trust AI Access is the Future – Check Point
Next article
More than Half of Indian Organizations to Boost Investment in “Human-Centered” Software Design – Progress Survey
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative