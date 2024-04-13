ACMA Cricket 2024 Tournament – Experience the Thrill of Unfolding Cricket Action

- Advertisement -

The ACMA Cricket 2024 tournament is well underway, captivating cricket enthusiasts with thrilling matches and exceptional performances. Hosted by the ACMA, this prestigious event showcases the talents of cricket players from across the city, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

Taking place at the renowned TATHASTU GROUND from April 12th to April 14th, 2024, the tournament features 12 teams comprising 144 players. Teams are showcasing their best cricket prowess, delivering fierce competition on the pitch as they vie for victory and glory.



Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ACMA

