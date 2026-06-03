Achievers World Honors Ingram Micro’s Sanjib Sahoo as Business Excellence Icon of the World

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Sanjib Sahoo, President of the Global Platform Group at Ingram Micro, has been conferred the prestigious “Business Excellence Icon of the World” recognition by Achievers World, honoring his global impact in artificial intelligence, enterprise platforms, and digital transformation leadership. The recognition celebrates Sahoo’s contributions to advancing AI-powered platforms and driving large-scale business transformation across global industries.

The recognition places Sahoo among a distinguished league of global business leaders, innovators, and transformational executives celebrated for redefining industries through innovation, strategic leadership, and long-term impact. Achievers World recognizes individuals whose work creates measurable transformation, inspires excellence, and drives meaningful global influence across industries.

Mr. Sanjib Sahoo, President, Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro

“Technology alone does not transform a company’s mindset; courage and execution do,” said Mr. Sanjib Sahoo, President, Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro. “AI represents one of the greatest opportunities of our generation to reimagine how businesses operate, how people innovate, and how ecosystems create value together. This recognition is a reflection of the collective efforts of teams and partners who continue to push the boundaries of innovation and transformation globally.”

One of the most prominent Indian-origin executives in global enterprise technology, Sahoo is widely recognized for leading Ingram Micro’s transformation into an AI-powered platform company through Xvantage™, the company’s next-generation intelligent platform. Under his leadership, Ingram Micro has accelerated one of the technology industry’s most ambitious platform transformations, leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, data intelligence, machine learning, and intelligent orchestration to modernize and simplify global technology commerce.

The award further strengthens Sahoo’s growing international profile following his recent recognition by Outlook India as one of the “Game Changers of the Decade,” alongside renowned global Indian leaders including Nandan Nilekani, Sundar Pichai, and Satya Nadella. He was also recently honored as a “Global AI Icon” for his contributions to artificial intelligence, enterprise platforms, and large-scale business transformation.

At Ingram Micro, Sahoo leads global platform strategy, AI innovation, digital operations, and platform transformation initiatives across one of the world’s largest technology ecosystems. Widely known for his vision that “Intelligence is the new operating system,” he has emerged as a leading voice in the global AI and platform economy, helping shape the future of intelligent enterprise platforms, AI-powered commerce, and next-generation digital operating models.

Over the course of his career, Sahoo has led large-scale transformations across multiple industries, including logistics, technology distribution, supply chain ecosystems, and enterprise digital operations. His leadership philosophy, combining bold digital innovation with operational excellence and human-centered leadership, has earned recognition across global boardrooms, technology communities, and industry forums worldwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Ingram Micro

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