Acer’s Valentine’s Day Gifting Guide for Your Someone Special

This Valentine’s Day, Acer is offering amazing offers such as no-cost EMI, free two-year extended warranty and free goodies . It allows you to make this Valentine’s Day extra special for your tech-obsessed partner by surprise them with worth-exploring technology gadgets without compromising your budget.

So, if you are looking to gift a trendy and advanced laptops and tech accessories for your partner, here are top picks from Acer.

Acer UM.XE2SI.B01 Monitor: This monitor boasts of its stunning performance with LED-backlit display. The Comfy View display prevents reflections to provide greater eye comfort for its users. This K2 series monitors features mercury-free white LED backlighting and meets Energy Star 6.0 requirements keeping you and the world safe. Price: 5799

Acer Extensa: Designed for students and business purpose this laptop has everything you need for a comfortable day’s work and study with 11th Gen Intel processor. These 15.6” large screen laptops deliver outstanding productivity while providing a full range of essential business functions while additionally coming with a numeric keypad. Price: Rs. 33,990

Acer Swift 3: This thin and light laptop from Acer represents the latest advancements in performance. The Windows 11 Homeworking framework supports you in executing simple operations. Witness the super-smooth functioning of the Intel Core i5-1240P processor, which elevates your performance to new heights. It never allows you to lose efficiency, ensuring that the quality and quantity of your work are never compromised. This laptop has one of the best-in class graphical performances and is ready to enhance your computing experience. Swift 3 has a 512GB storage capacity, PCIe Gen4, 16 Gb/s, and NVMe to make it more efficient and productive, allowing you to save your games within this laptop. Price: Rs. 69,999

