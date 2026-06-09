Acer’s New Predator and Nitro Monitors Bring Gaming Experiences to Life

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Acer unveiled a refreshed lineup of high-performance gaming displays from Predator and Acer Nitro, combining the latest in display technology to bring gaming experiences to life. Spanning 3D experiences to blazing-fast refresh rates and stunning definition, the new monitors offer high-performance visuals that appeal to gaming enthusiasts and casual gamers alike, delivering next-level immersion without compromising on speed, clarity, or competitive responsiveness. The lineup also standardizes tear-free technology, with all models supporting up to AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and multiple options that are NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

Predator XB273K 3D

The 27-inch Predator XB273K 3D display is designed for gamers who want to push beyond traditional flat gameplay with immersive 3D experiences, while bypassing the need for native 3D content. The display offers 3D eye-tracking technology paired with a 180 Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a local AI model onboard that can harness a connected device’s graphics processing capabilities to intelligently transform standard 2D content into immersive 3D visuals, bringing games to life with enhanced depth, realism, and precision.

The monitor also debuts the new SpatialLabs™ 3D Hub app, which allows for adjusting settings and 3D modes, synchronizing connected devices, and accessing multiple leading games in native 3D. For supported titles, the monitor enables 3D visuals, allowing players to see environments, characters, and action scenes with greater dimensionality.

Combined with 4K UHD resolution, the display supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible for tear-free capabilities and smooth, fluid gaming experiences.

Predator X34 F1

Designed as a futureproof display for competitive esports players, the 34-inch Predator X34 F1​ offers a WQHD (3440×1440) QD-OLED panel for exceptional contrast and cinematic color, paired with an ultra-fast 360 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms (GTG) response time for top visual performance. With DCI-P3 99% color accuracy, Delta E<2 precision, and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, it stands out for delivering vibrant color. In addition to offering support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNCCompatible, it also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). Furthermore, its QD-OLED Penta Tandem™ panel adopts a five-layer blue emission structure to enhance brightness and efficiency while extending the screen lifespan and durability.

For immersive gaming experiences, the monitor offers a 1800R curvature, combined with a 21:9 aspect ratio, to create an all-encompassing gaming environment that wraps around the field of vision and draws users in. Designed for professional gamers spending significant time playing, it offers eye protections for extended sessions, such as BlueLightShield Pro, Flickerless, and Low-dimming technologies.

Acer Nitro XV345CKR P

The curved 34-inch Acer Nitro XV345CKR P brings high-powered visuals to casual gamers. It offers a 5K WUHD(5120×2160) resolution for sharp imagery, and its Vertical Alignment (VA) screen brings out contrasts for expansive detail and depth, further enhanced by Mini LED backlighting with 1344 zones. With a 180 Hz refresh rate and DFR support for 360 Hz in WFHD, it offers the flexibility to accelerate visual performance on demand. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certified with Delta E<2 and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring games come to life in vibrant color. It also supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

Acer Nitro XV320QX​

For gamers and creators who need ultra-high resolution, the 31.5-inch Acer Nitro XV320QX​ displayoffers a 5K (5120×2880) screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate for exceptional detail and smooth performance. With DFR enabling 330 Hz in QHD, it offers both modes to allow users to switch between extreme refresh rates for fast paced competitive gaming and high-resolution visuals for creative workflows. Coupled with AMD FreeSync™ Premium support, fast liquid crystal IPS, and a response time of up to 0.5 ms (GTG), it balances ultra-sharp visuals with fluid, tear-free gaming.​ The display further offers a DCI-P3 of 95% and Acer HDR400 for vibrant colors, whilst its Acer Smart Dial and an infrared remote simplify adjusting settings such as brightness, contrast, and input.

Acer Nitro XV273U F5

The27-inch Acer Nitro XV273U F5​ display makes competition-grade speeds more accessible to a broader range of gamers. It offers the clarity of QHD (2560×1440) resolution, with a maximum screen refresh rate of up to 540 Hz along with DFR for up to 1000 Hz at HD, allowing for speeding up frame rates to deliver ultra-smooth 2D motion scenes and elite-level speed. For vivid color, it also comes with 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E<2 color accuracy, and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, and it supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium and is NVIDIA G-SYNCCompatible for keeping visuals smooth. Fast liquid crystal IPS, dual light bars, and VRB Pro further enhance visual experiences, and black bezels framing the screen are offset by a white rear and base.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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