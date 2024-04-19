Acer’s first AI Powered Gaming laptops – Predator Helios 16 and Neo launched starting at Rs. 149999

- Advertisement -

Acer launched its first AI-ready Predator Helio 16 and Helios Neo 2024 edition. These cutting-edge gaming laptops features the latest 14th-generation Intel Core HX gaming processor and powered by upto NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. The Predator Helios series has unmatched power and efficiency, featuring innovative cooling solutions, an immersive WQXGA display, and the exceptional touch of MagKey 3.0 swappable mechanical switches. With the integration of AI technology, this gaming powerhouse introduces advanced functionalities like AI-assisted noise reduction, Purified View, and Nvidia DLSS 3.5 facilitated by a 3rd microphone and Purifier Voice 2.0, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

The Predator Helios series is equipped with AI capabilities, offers a range of advanced features. Its 3rd Mic and Purifier Voice 2.0 enables AI-assisted noise reduction, ensuring crystal-clear voice quality by eliminating background noise. The Swappable WASD Magkey 3.0 enhances tactile feedback and response time, while the 3rd-microphone setup exclusively captures voices from the front, eliminating unwanted background noise. Acer’s Purified View, powered by an AI-driven webcam solution, elevates video calls with features like background blur, improved eye contact, and automatic framing, revolutionizing the video communication experience. Its AI-enabled graphics card, by Nvidia DLSS 3.5, facilitates enhanced Ray reconstruction and accelerated content creation, offering an immersive gaming experience with realistic virtual environments, ray tracing, and reflex technology. The GeForce RTX 40 series graphics enhance gaming visuals with unparalleled excellence, leveraging the power of AI and DLSS 3.5 for optimal efficiency.

Furthermore, the Predator Helios 16 laptop boasts a 7-zone RGB Infinity Mirror showcasing stunning lighting effects combining impressive performance with captivating aesthetics. The device is both a powerhouse and a visual marvel. The dynamic RGB lighting effects and customizable per-key RGB illumination enhance its appeal. The laptop also features an RGB Dynamic Predator Lighting Logo. With advanced security measures, including a Firmware Trusted Platform Module (TPM), BIOS user and supervisor passwords, HDD passwords, and a Kensington lock slot, this laptop prioritizes both style and safety.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Predator Helios 16 and Helios Neo, our first series of AI-ready gaming laptop in India. This is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance devices tailored for gamers and professionals. With the integration of the next-generation Intel HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce graphics card, Predator Helios series is a perfect blend of AI and hardware capabilities for the users. This Integration of AI technology in our latest offering represents a leap forward, allowing us to provide cutting-edge functionalities and elevate the gaming experience for our users. We are excited about expanding our AI portfolio and look forward to introducing more laptops with AI features in the future.”

To enhance airflow, the 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D Technology introduces 89 ultra-thin blades measuring 0.08mm and an innovative wind-guiding structure, resulting in a notable 10% increase in airflow compared to the 4th generation AeroBlade 3D fan and an impressive 55% improvement over standard plastic fans. Weighing 2.65 kg, the laptops boasts advanced features such as Killer DoubleShot Pro, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, and a MicroSD card reader. Additionally, it comes with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, offering accelerated speeds and significant improvements in responsiveness and reliability.

The all-new AI Predator Helios 16 is priced at Rs.199999 and the Predator Helios Neo is priced at Rs.149999 Both laptops are now available on all Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales and in other multi-brand outlets.

