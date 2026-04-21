Acer’s Altos Computing Charges Ahead with Make-in-India AI Servers to Power Local Innovation

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Altos Computing Ltd., a subsidiary of Acer Inc. and a global leader in high-performance computing (HPC), has officially launched its Make-in-India AI server portfolio. Announced at a high-profile event in New Delhi, the move represents a strategic milestone in strengthening India’s domestic data center ecosystem and supporting the nation’s ambition to become a global hub for AI innovation.

Strengthening the “Digital Backbone”

The launch aligns with the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative, aiming to provide localized, high-performance infrastructure for a rapidly digitizing economy. The event saw participation from key industry leaders and government officials, including Sushil Pal (Joint Secretary, MeitY), Vishal Dhupar (MD, Asia South, NVIDIA), and Jackie Lee (CEO, Altos Computing Inc.).

Mr. Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director of Acer India, emphasized the transformative nature of this era: “With the launch of Altos’ Make-in-India AI server portfolio, we are taking an important step toward building this digital backbone locally… enabling faster deployment, improved accessibility, and greater scalability.”

Spotlight on the Altos BrainSphere™ R300 Series

The flagship of the new portfolio is the Altos BrainSphere™ R300 AI Series Server. Specifically engineered for next-generation AI workloads, the R300 is designed to serve:

• Enterprises: For large-scale data processing and predictive analytics.

• Research & Academia: For advanced scientific computing and model training.

• Government & Public Sector: To support sovereign data initiatives.

• Hyperscale Data Centers: To manage high-density compute demands.

The R300 series features high-density GPU acceleration, scalable memory architecture, and advanced thermal efficiency. These technical specifications ensure that organizations can handle compute-intensive AI training and inference without compromising on reliability or power consumption.

A Comprehensive AI Ecosystem

Beyond the flagship R300, Altos showcased a broader spectrum of infrastructure solutions, including:

• Altos R680 Server: A high-density platform built for massive AI model training.

• Altos R380 & R370 Platforms: Versatile systems displayed via an “AI Wall” that highlighted real-world use cases like smart manufacturing automation and intelligent video analytics.

• Edge & Collaboration Tools: P-series edge computing systems and interactive flat panel (IFP) displays, rounding out a full-stack enterprise ecosystem.

Driving India’s AI-Led Transformation

The local manufacturing of these servers is more than just a logistical shift; it is a play for technological sovereignty. By reducing reliance on imported infrastructure, Altos aims to empower Indian startups, financial institutions, and healthcare providers to build and scale AI solutions within national borders.

Ms. Priya Krishnamurthy, Director of Altos India, noted that the demand for AI infrastructure is surging as organizations pivot toward data-driven decision-making. By collaborating closely with partners like Intel and NVIDIA, Altos is positioning itself as a primary architect of India’s intelligent computing future.

Established in 2017, Altos Computing continues to integrate ODM and ISV technologies to deliver end-to-end solutions. With this latest launch, the company cements its role in accelerating India’s journey toward becoming a powerhouse in the global AI landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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