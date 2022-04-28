“acerpure cool” 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Purifier Wins 2022 iF Product Design Award

- Advertisement -

AcerPure Inc. announced that its “acerpure cool” 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier (AC551-50W) has won an iF Design Award 2022 for product design. This closely follows the winning of a 2022 Taiwan Excellence Award. The 2-in-1 acerpure cool combines purification with air circulation functions. Powerful circulating fans enable the purified air to be projected up to a distance of 12 meters (note 1), and swivels freely so that clean air can be delivered to every corner of the room. Judges of the iF Design Award gave the acerpure cool high scores on the criteria of “idea,” “impact,” and “differentiation.”

Since 1954, the iF Design Award has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF Design Award is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI).

Andrew hou chairman of acerpure inc.

Andrew Hou, Chairman of AcerPure Inc., said, “As people are now staying at home for longer periods of time than before, AcerPure’s mission is to provide technological innovations that can truly resolve various consumer concerns. We will continue to innovate and create an acerpure home ecosystem to provide consumers with innovative living at home.”

acerpure cool is a purifier that can effectively fight against coronaviruses with an antiviral activity rate of 99% (note 2). Powerful circulating fans rotate freely upward, downward, and from left to right, to effectively purify and circulate air in an entire room, including potential blind spots. It comes with a smart home app “acerpure Life” and smart sensors to help consumers analyse indoor and outdoor air quality, detect harmful particles such as PM2.5 and formaldehyde, and then automatically switches to the most suitable purification mode to improve indoor air quality.

