Acer Unveils Wave 7 Mesh Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Multi-Link Operation for Seamless Home Connectivity

Acer announced the expansion of its wireless router portfolio with two new options designed for gamers and a wide range of individuals, including families and remote workers. The Acer Wave 7 leverages the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology to deliver broad, reliable coverage for large homes with many devices, while the Predator Connect W6x utilizes Wi-Fi 6 to prioritize speed and performance for smooth online gaming experiences.

The W6x boasts dual-band connectivity, utilizing both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies to ensure strong and consistent signals throughout the home, while the Wave 7 elevates further with the additional support of up to 6 GHz of Wi-Fi 7. Additionally, they come equipped with Hybrid Quality of Service (QoS) software and the Intel® Killer™ Prioritization Engine, working together to identify and prioritize critical network traffic for maximized speed and minimal lag. User-friendly interfaces make setup and management a breeze, while built-in Trend Micro Home Network Security safeguards network and connected devices from potential threats.

Mr. Wayne Ma, General Manager, Connectivity, Acer Inc.

“We are excited to expand our wireless router offerings with new options that cater to a wide range of gamers, families, and home-based professionals,” said Mr. Wayne Ma, General Manager, Connectivity, Acer Inc. “These routers leverage the latest Wi-Fi technologies to deliver seamless connectivity and come with practical features that ensure ease of use while prioritizing network privacy and security.”

Acer Wave 7: Connected Home of the Future

The sleek Acer Wave 7 takes advantage of the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 standard, offering blazing-fast speeds up to 6400 Mbps with exceptional reliability and low latency. Available in two configurations, users can choose between a 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz combination or a 2.4 GHz and 6 GHz combination for optimal performance based on their needs.

The Wave 7 utilizes 320 MHz channel support and Multi-Link Operations (MLO) technology, allowing devices to transmit and receive data simultaneously across different frequencies, significantly boosting throughput, minimizing latency, and reducing interference. This innovative mesh system allows for further expansion by adding more access points, creating a seamless blanket of Wi-Fi coverage throughout the entire home or large space. The Wave 7 also features three Gigabit Ethernet ports with switchable WAN/LAN capability for flexible network configuration, and built-in Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) security for added peace of mind. The Wave 7 offers single, double, and triple-pack options for added flexibility and coverage when building network systems.

Predator Connect W6x: Smooth, Uninterrupted Gaming

Designed with gamers in mind, the Predator Connect W6x boasts Wi-Fi 6 support, delivering speeds up to 6000 Mbps. Armed with a powerful quad-core processor, 1 GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256 MB of ROM, this router prioritizes near-zero packet loss for smooth, uninterrupted gameplay. Plus, an LED light indicator on the cover shows the network connection status to offer a convenient visual cue.

Gamers can take control of their network remotely with the Predator Connect utility app downloadable on smartphones or tablets starting in July. The Predator Connect W6x also features a generous selection of ports, including four Gigabit Ethernet ports for LAN connectivity and a single 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for WAN connectivity.

