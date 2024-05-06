Acer Unveils TravelLite Laptops – Elevating Portability, Productivity, and Security for Businesses price starts at Rs. 34990

- Advertisement -

Acer unveiled the TravelLite laptop designed specifically for businesses. This sturdy, high-quality, and portable computing solution is customized to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Manufactured in India as part of Acer’s Make in India initiative, these laptops offer a range of Intel® Core™ processors, guaranteeing smooth multitasking, increased productivity, and effective performance for work and leisure alike. Weighing a mere 1.34 kg, the TravelLite is engineered for mobility, catering perfectly to professionals who are always on the go.

The laptop features FHD resolution and includes a built-in privacy camera shutter. Enhanced security features Trusted Platform Module (TPM), discrete TPM 2.0, BIOS user and supervisor passwords, a Kensington lock slot, and an optional fingerprint reader. Designed for durability, TravelLite sports a metal-aluminum body with a 180° hinge design and holds MIL-STD 810H certification, ensuring resilience against environmental elements and providing users with a dependable and rugged device capable of withstanding diverse conditions. Acer remains committed to environmental sustainability, and the TravelLite laptop adheres to CE, CB, FCC, Energy Star 8.0, and ROHS standards, ensuring that users can embrace advanced technology while minimizing their environmental footprint.

With a 14-inch full HD display, the laptop provides a high-brightness Antiglare TFT LCD for an exceptional viewing experience. Its ultra-slim design enhances portability, while the environmentally conscious display ensures responsible usage. Equipped with integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, the TravelLite delivers vivid visuals, making it suitable for multimedia editing, high-definition video playback, and graphics-intensive tasks. The laptop offers flexible storage options, with SSD capacities up to 1TB Gen4 NVMe, allowing users to customize their storage for quick data access and optimal system responsiveness. The laptop offers a variety of USB ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2, alongside a USB Type-C Full functional port. The dual-channel DDR4 memory with 2 SODIMM sockets supports DDR4 3200 MHz and up to an impressive 64GB RAM, delivering a responsive and potent computing experience.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “We are excited to introduce the Acer TravelLite, a laptop designed to redefine portability and productivity for businesses. With its robust processors, durable construction, and eco-friendly design, TravelLite reflects Acer’s commitment to innovation in Make in India efforts. This device offers professionals a reliable and high-performance computing solution that adapts to their changing needs, enabling uninterrupted productivity while on the move. Moreover, with advanced security features like TPM, discrete TPM 2.0, BIOS user and supervisor passwords, a Kensington lock slot, and an optional fingerprint reader, TravelLite enhances data protection, offering professionals peace of mind in today’s digital landscape.”

Featuring a choice of battery options, including a 36Whr 3-cell Li-ion pack and an optional 49Whr 4-cell Li-ion pack, the TravelLite guarantees all-day productivity. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, based on MobileMark® 2014 test results, users can enjoy uninterrupted productivity without frequent recharging. Fast charging alternatives, such as a 45W and 65W adapter, provide swift power replenishment when necessary. The laptop comes with a spill-resistant keyboard, with an option for a backlit illuminated keyboard. The built-in click pads with Microsoft® Precision® multi-gesture and scrolling functions enhance user control and navigation.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The TravelLite starts at Rs. 34990/-

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429