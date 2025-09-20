Acer Unveils the Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation Built on the NVIDIA GB10 Superchip

- Advertisement -

Acer introduced the Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation, a compact yet powerful computer designed to run large AI models locally, minimizing dependence on cloud services and helping reduce associated costs.

The device is built on the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, delivering up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance. This powerhouse combines next-generation CUDA® cores, fifth-gen Tensor Cores, and 20 Arm-based CPU cores, backed by 128 GB of unified system memory and 4 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. This robust configuration enables server-grade performance in a mini-PC form factor.

The Acer Veriton GN100 includes the NVIDIA AI software stack, providing a full stack solution for AI developers. Developers, researchers, data scientists, and students can leverage common frameworks and tools such as PyTorch, Jupyter, and Ollama to prototype, fine-tune, test, and deploy large language models locally or seamlessly scale out to any accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure.

Thanks to the NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC, users can link two Acer Veriton GN100 units to scale up and work with AI models reaching up to 405 billion parameters. Connectivity and security are also prioritized, with Wi-Fi 7, four USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, and a Kensington lock ensuring robust protection and seamless system integration.

