Acer Unveils the eKinekt Bike Desk to Empower Active and Sustainable Lifestyles

Acer announced the eKinektBD 3 bike desk, a desk combined with a stationary bike to empower sustainable and healthier lifestyles. The eKinekt BD 3 lets users exercise as they work by using kinetic energy from the rider’s pedaling to power the machine and charge devices. The LCD display and a companion smartphone app provide information to help riders stay on track with their progress during exercise regimes or work periods. Users can seamlessly adjust the bike resistance, seat, and desk height based on desired placement to provide added flexibility and comfort when working or training. The device is equipped withtwo USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port, a bag hook, and a beverage holder for added convenience whether in the office or in the comfort of home.

Converting Kinetic Energy IntoReusable Electricity: As the rider pedals, the eKinekt converts kinetic energy into an electric charge. One hour of constant cycling at 60 RPM on the bike desk can generate 75 watts of self-generated power. The useable energy is then utilized to charge laptops and other devices, so users can get work done and stay active at the same time. Embodying its long-term commitment to finding the balance between creating innovative solutions while protecting the planet, the eKinekt BD 3’s desk top and the casing that protects the bike’s components are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

Comfort and Convenience While Working: The multi-function bike desk features two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port, allowing for multiple mobile devices to be charged all at once. An LED charging indicator on the back of the bike lights up when pedaling, signaling that kinetic energy is being converted. The eKinekt’s wide desk surface provides the user with ample working space, while the adjustable table height and seat let them sit in a comfortable position at all times. For added convenience, it is designed with a bag hook that lets users easily hang their belongings and a designated beverage holder to stay hydrated and avoid spillage when on the bike.

Working Mode and Sports Mode: In Working Mode, the desk surface moves closer to the chair to let riders sit in an upright position while typing and pedaling. In Sports Mode, the desktop sits further forward, giving more room to lean in, similar to the position on a standard bike or trainer, for added leg space and increased pedaling power. The well-thought design lets users take advantage of downtime in between work periods to stay energized and do some exercise within a small area. Riders can then seamlessly revert to Working Mode by just sliding the desk surface back into its original position.

Track Progress on the Companion App: The eKinekt’s user-friendly companion app provides real-time information to check riding duration, distance and speed, while indicating the estimated number of calories burned and watts generated when pedaling. For more accurate tracking, riders can input personal information such as height, weight, gender, and age on their app profiles. It also records workout history for users to track their progress and compare results over time.

Availability: The eKinekt BD 3 will be available in North America and MEEA in June; and in Taiwan in April. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

