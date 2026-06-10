Acer Unveils Sub-1kg TravelMate P6 14 AI Business Laptop with New Acer Comfort Touch Design for Premium Luxury on the Move

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Acer announced four new TravelMate business laptops designed to bring the latest performance and AI capabilities to enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs). The flagship model is the premium TravelMate P6 14 AI, an ultra-lightweight Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro. The new lineup also debuts Acer’s first commercial laptops powered by the latest Intel Core Series 3 processors— TravelMate P2 Spin 14, TravelMate X2 15, and TravelMate X2 14 — designed to deliver dependable performance, built-in security, broad compatibility, and accessible AI acceleration, helping reduce fleet downtime, simplify support, and maximize employee productivity.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI: Limitless Productivity in an Ultra-Lightweight Windows 11 Copilot+ PC

The ultralightweight TravelMate P6 14 AI (TMP614-55-TCO, TMP614-55T-TCO, TMP614-55, TMP614-55T, TMP614-74-TCO, TMP614-74T-TCO, TMP614-74, TMP614-74T) is Acer’s flagship commercial laptop for enterprises seeking the highest level of security and AI-powered performance in a portable, premium package. The device is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, delivering up to 150 TOPS of platform AI power for supercharging a variety of workflows.

Engineered for maximizing comfort on the go, the TravelMate P6 14 AI weighs under 1 kg and debuts the Acer Comfort Touch design in the keyboard as well as in the chassis, which combines carbon fiber and magnesium-aluminum alloy. The device is equipped with a 71 Wh battery that supports fast chargingvia high-speed Power Delivery (PD) recovery and offers up to 30 hours of battery life, ensuring professionals can work through the longest days without a recharge. High-speed connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4, enabling rapid data transfer and seamless integration with external displays and peripherals.

Security is paramount for enterprise deployments, and the TravelMate P6 14 AI delivers a comprehensive multi-layered protection stack. The Intel vPro platform provides a robust foundation for Windows 11 security, offering dedicated hardware that enables machine learning‑based threat detection to identify stealth attacks in real time without burdening the CPU. Every Windows 11 Copilot+ PC is a Secured-core PC, offering the highest level of protection across hardware, firmware, and the operating system. For additional protection, Acer solutions include Acer ProShield Plus encryption for data security, an optional Chassis Intrusion Alarm that notifies users if the device casing is opened without authorization, and a built-in camera shutter for physical privacy.

For workforce productivity and communication, the TravelMate P6 14 AI is equipped with several features that enhance videoconferencing. Smart AI-enhanced camera features empower professionals to magnify on-screen details up to four times using Acer Display Lens, review meeting highlights in slow motion, and capture on-screen QR codes — all without interrupting the flow of a meeting. In addition, a 5-megapixel IR camera with Acer PurifiedView enables beautification and other smart filters on video calls.

To reduce eye strain, the 14-inch display screen is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Matte Pro glass, which delivers anti-glare and anti-reflective capabilities, ensuring clear visibility in demanding lighting conditions from open-plan offices to outdoor environments. Rich, vivid detail comes from 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and HDR True Black, and there is a screen option for a 2.8K OLED panel. The display also supports Variable Refresh Rates (VRR), dynamically adjusting to onscreen content to help save battery life.

Acer TravelMate P2 Spin 14: A Versatile 2-in-1 Convertible Built for Productivity

The TravelMate P2 Spin 14 (TMP214RN-51, TMP214RN-51-TCO) is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop powered by Intel Core Series 3 processors with an integrated NPU, empowering organizations with a blend of dependable performance, flexible productivity, and built-in security. Its 360-degree hinge enables seamless transitions between modes, while a 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 IPS touchscreen and a garaged Wacom AES 2.0 stylus support intuitive input, particularly in tablet mode. With a choice of either a 5-megapixel (5 MP) or Full HD user-facing webcam, its dual-camera setup also includes a world-facing 5 MP camera for sharing physical samples or handwritten notes with remote colleagues, helping to bridge the gap between physical and digital spaces. When taking video calls from various environments, Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction actively suppresses background noises to deliver clear sound, while Acer PurifiedView intelligently optimizes video. The device also offers fast, stable connections via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. For security and longevity, the TravelMate P2 Spin 14 carries MIL-STD 810H certification, a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, and Acer DustDefender technology, which automatically clears dust from the cooling system every six hours. Acer apps such as TravelMateSense round out the experience by intelligently adapting the system to a user’s habitual workflows for optimizing power use and performance.

Acer TravelMate X2 15 and 14: Durable Performance for the Modern SMB

Rounding out the new TravelMate lineup, the TravelMate X2 15 (TMX215-51, TMX215-51T, TMX215-51-TCO, TMX215-51T-TCO) and TravelMate X2 14 (TMX214-52, TMX214-52T, TMX214-52-TCO, TMX214-52T-TCO) bring the latest performance capabilities of Intel Core Series 3 processors to SMBs in durable clamshell designs. The TravelMate X2 15 features a larger 15.6-inch IPS display and a dedicated numeric keypad, making it well-suited for accounting and data-intensive workflows. Weighing 1.4 kg for prioritizing portability, the 14-inch TravelMate X2 14 offers comprehensive business-ready security and AI features, as well as a WUXGA display in a 16:10 aspect ratio for optimizing productivity.

Both TravelMate X2 models are certified to MIL-STD 810H durability standards and include a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, with an optional fingerprint reader and optional chassis intrusion alerts for additional security. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction and Acer PurifiedView ensure AI-enhanced virtual meeting experiences, while Wi-Fi 6E and a full range of ports deliver fast, versatile connectivity. In addition, optional EPEAT certification and 100% recyclable packaging support organizations’ sustainability goals.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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