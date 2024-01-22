Acer Unveils New Swift Go AI PCs with Intel Core Ultra Processors

- Advertisement - -

Acer expanded its Swift family of thin and light laptops with new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors featuring Intel’s first neural processing unit (NPU) and integrated AI acceleration capabilities. Now even more performance-minded, capable, and intuitive for content creation, schoolwork, productivity, and play, the new Swift laptops’ powerful processing and AI-supported features further the laptop’s usability.

Mr. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer.

“After unveiling our first Intel Core Ultra laptops last month, we’re debuting even more products in our Swift line to help a wider range of customers take advantage of premium laptop experiences and AI-supported technology for more exciting and effective PC use,” said Mr. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. “Plus, these laptops feature impressive updates that help customers do more – and do them even better.”

Mr. Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Client Business Group, Intel.

“Through our deep, technical collaboration with Acer, we are building beyond the CPU focusing on power efficiency, graphics, and AI usages. The Acer Swift Go and Acer Swift X 14 laptops are excellent examples of AI PCs being delivered to market, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, and featuring an all-new NPU to enable AI on client. We are excited to have our customers experience the enhanced collaboration, productivity, and creativity these AI PCs deliver,” said Mr. Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Client Business Group, Intel.

Acer Swift Go Laptops – The Latest Tech with OLED Displays, Wi-Fi 7 and AI Features

Verified as Intel Evo platform laptops, the new Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72) and Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73) are powered by new Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc built-in GPUs, delivering the in-demand pairing of premium performance and all-day battery life of up to 12.5 hours for the 14-inch laptop and up to 10.5 hours for the 16-inch version.

Other improvements to enhance user experiences and creativity with AI-supported features make the Swift Go laptop lines even more attractive. Built for the next wave of computing, users can access Copilot in Windows with one click of the laptop’s dedicated Copilot key and harness the power of AI to optimize time spent when working, creating, and playing on the device. Both AI PCs also showcase a 1440p QHD webcam with TNR, resulting in higher-quality video, paired with Acer PurifiedView’s AI-boosted conferencing features including Background Blur, Automatic Framing, and Eye Contact. The webcam is complemented by Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 technology with AI noise reduction, which pairs with the three microphones to capture crisp, clear audio and reduce background noise and voices beyond that of the speaker. The addition of Intel Wi-Fi 7 delivers internet connection speeds up to 2.4x faster than Wi-Fi 6E and keeps the laptops connected when it matters most.

Both laptops highlight the Swift line’s thin-and-light aluminum chassis, which can be opened to 180 degrees, so they lay flat for easy collaboration. The Swift Go 14 features an option for a multi-control lighting touchpad on certain models that enables direct media commands, and an OceanGlass touchpad that further ensures smooth and productive scrolling experiences. Both touchpads also boast 44% larger scrolling space to support on-the-go lifestyles and mouse-free scrolling. Plus, the Swift Go models now feature the latest Intel Unison 2.0, which enables a fast and easy connection between the laptop and the customer’s Android or iOS devices.

Like their predecessors, the new Swift Go devices feature vibrant, color-rich OLED displays with 500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range, and DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification. Images are vivid and detailed on the Swift Go 16’s 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 3200 x 2000 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 presents a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Both models include TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® display certification to help reduce the effects of eye strain. Plus, they feature the option for WUXGA touchscreen displays to enable touch and pen input, especially helpful for note-taking and sketching.

In addition, the Swift Go laptops now support up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory and up to an upgradable 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD with dual slots. Finally, the devices carry the latest port selection to connect to peripherals and displays including dual USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt™ 4 –both offering fast charging, a USB Type-A port with offline charging, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader. The laptops also include Bluetooth LE Audio for improved wireless audio.

Acer Swift X 14 – AI PC with Calman-Verified Display for Creators and Students

The new Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) extends the tradition of empowering a variety of users with powerful combinations and amazing displays, now with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, and a newly Calman-verified 2.8K OLED panel. Powered by new Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, the premium laptop enables faster AI-enhanced workflows for higher quality live streaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technology brings AI-powered ray reconstruction for upscaled lighting effects and resolution in graphics-heavy games and applications. Plus, the Swift X 14 is NVIDIA Studio-validated, optimized with pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers, and includes Copilot in Windows built-in (with a dedicated Copilot key) that harnesses the power of AI to work alongside users when navigating their devices and applications.

The Calman-verified 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display ensures impressive color accuracy with Delta E<2 in animation, photos, and video so that creators and professionals can bring their designs to life. Bold colors combine with incredible clarity on the OLED display thanks to its 100% DCI-P3 color range capabilities, high-contrast rating, and 500-nit peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The display features Acer Light Sensing technology, which vividly adapts color temperature and brightness to reflect lighting conditions. Finally, the 120 Hz frame refresh rate ensures smooth, elevated video and entertainment viewing experiences.

In addition to content creation, the Swift X 14 is ready for productivity to help accomplish work and school tasks. Conferencing is seamless and effective with the combination of a FHD webcam that features AI-enabled Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR), as well as Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice 2.0 with AI Noise Reduction technology, with three microphones for enhanced audio capture and crisp visual and audio clarity. The latest ports and connectivity – dual USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a MicroSD card reader, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio – keep the devices functional and connected while advanced thermal technologies – a large fan, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and dedicated air inlet keyboard – help keep the laptop cool. The Swift X 14 is also well-equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

