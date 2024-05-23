Acer Unveils New Line of Vero Laser Projectors for Home Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Acer announced the launch of its new eco-friendly Vero projectors, designed to elevate home entertainment experiences while minimizing their environmental impact. Two new models are equipped with 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 compatibility to deliver stunning visuals and enhanced brightness with 4000 ANSI lumens from its laser/LED hybrid light source. The Acer Vero HL6810ATV comes with an Acer-exclusive Android TVembedded dongle design, giving users access to smart home features at their fingertips.

In line with the Vero line’s advocacy for sustainability, the new laser projectors are designed to consume less power without sacrificing performance and offer long-lasting brightness consistency with up to a 30,000-hour lifespan. Their hybrid light source is also 100% mercury-free and the devices incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in their chassis and recycled paper for packaging.

Acer Vero HL68 Series Projectors: Cinematic Viewing and Gaming Experiences in 4K

The latest projector offerings feature the Acer Vero HL6810 and Acer Vero HL6810ATV smart projectors for home entertainment. These models feature 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution and 4,000 ANSI lumens through their laser/LED hybrid light source so crystal-clear images and vibrant colors come alive when streaming or gaming on the big screen, even in well-lit environments. Details are vivid even in the darkest of scenes thanks to their 50,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and the ability to reach 105% of the Rec. 709 color gamut for pinpoint color accuracy. Plus, these are HDR10/HLG compatible, producing a larger spectrum of color and brightness accuracy through four available modes to accommodate various types of content. Acer’s tailor-made Football mode is also available on these models to optimize scenes projected on larger surfaces to make them more realistic and vivid, like watching everything unfold in front of their eyes.

Unlocking More Experiences with Android TV Features

The Vero HL6810ATV features an embedded Android TV dongle located at the back of the chassis, helping simplify installations and eliminating unnecessary cables for a cleaner setup. With an Android TVdongle, the smart projector offers direct access to in-demand entertainment content and streaming applications such as Netflix and YouTube without the need to connect to external devices. The smart projector can be controlled using voice-activated prompts with a dedicated remote or a smartphone for added convenience.

With support for 4K UHD resolution, viewers can enjoy next-level visual fidelity when streaming their favorite content. The projectors offer 1.3x zoom capability to allow for more flexibility when adjusting and projecting in different viewing spaces and go hand in hand with the HV keystone and 4 corner correction technology for the best possible views. In terms of protection, the devices are IP5X-rated to protect against potential damage from external factors and help lessen the negative effects of blue light exposure to viewers’ eyes thanks to Acer BlueLight Shield technology. Audiovisual enthusiasts can easily connect their amplifiers or external speakers through the projectors’ HDMI 2.0(audio return) port and enjoy 3D cinematic experiences in the comfort of their own homes thanks to Blu-ray 3D support.

Eco-friendly All the Way

The third generation of the Acer Vero HL68 Series projectors now adopts highly-efficient and high-performance laser/LED hybrid optical engines projecting the desired color and brightness while saving up to 48%power as compared to lamp-based projectors. This not only helps minimize the impact on the environment with less power consumption but also extends the devices’ usability and lowers the total cost of ownership with up to 30,000-hourlifespan for its light source. Power saving mode and the instant-on-off features further support the Vero cause by instinctively minimizing power usage when using the different modes or when left idle. Plus, the light source of the Acer HL68 Series projectors is 100% mercury-free and utilizes post-consumer recycled plastic in the chassis and paper in its fully recyclable packaging to minimize the devices’ carbon footprint.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

