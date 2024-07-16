Acer Unveils New Exclusive Store at the opulent Phoenix Mall of Asia Bengaluru, Strengthening Its Retail Presence in India

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the leading technology brands in the world, has announced the grand opening of its new exclusive store at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. This newly opened exclusive store will offer an immersive environment, bringing Acer’s latest cutting-edge PCs and Acerpure’s range of consumer appliances and electronics closer to the consumers. The mall is renowned for its contemporary design, diverse retail options, and significant foot traffic, making it an ideal location for the Acer Exclusive store.

The store will offer an extensive collection of sleek laptops, powerful desktops, monitors, immersive gaming devices, Acerpure’s consumer electronics and appliances such as TVs, water and air purifiers, air circulator fans, and a wide array of accessories from Acer. Currently, Acer India boasts a retail footprint of over 200 stores spread across India. This significant addition marks a pivotal step towards Acer’s ambitious goal of establishing over 300 exclusive stores across India by early 2025. This launch marks the 10th store in Bengaluru.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India

At the launch event, Mr. Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India said,“The inauguration of our new store at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, renowned as one of India’s most opulent shopping destinations, signifies a pivotal milestone in our retail expansion strategy. This new store underscores Acer’s dedication to expanding its presence and enhancing customer experiences by making its products more accessible and convenient. Our commitment is enriching our customers’ journey by providing seamless access to our pioneering products and unparalleled service. This launch also marks an important step for Acerpure India, reflecting our mission to offer innovative and high-quality products that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

As Acer continues its journey towards achieving its 2025 retail vision, each new store is carefully planned to cater to the diverse technological needs of customers across various cities in India. With this strategic growth, Acer aims to ensure that its cutting-edge technology and solutions are within reach of all its consumers, fostering a stronger connection and delivering value-driven experiences.

