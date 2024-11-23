Acer unveils Its Second Mega Store, Acer Plaza, in Bangalore

- Advertisement -

Acer, a global leader in technology and innovation, announced the launch of its second mega store, Acer Plaza, in Bangalore. Following the success of the first Acer Plaza in Ahmedabad, this new store reinforces Acer’s commitment to expanding its retail presence across India. Located at Embassy Heights, Ashok Nagar, Acer Plaza redefines the retail experience by offering a wide array of Acer and Acerpure products under one roof. The store features the latest innovations across laptops, smart TVs, air purifiers, water purifiers, personal care products, vacuum cleaners, and more—providing visitors with an immersive and interactive shopping journey.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India said, “The launch of Acer Plaza in Bangalore is a strategic move to strengthen our presence in one of India’s most dynamic and tech-forward markets. As a city that thrives on innovation and houses a large, tech-savvy population, Bangalore was an ideal choice for our second mega store. This new Acer Plaza allows us to not only showcase our wide portfolio of products but also to engage directly with customers in a highly personalized and interactive setting. With experiential retail becoming increasingly important, Acer Plaza helps bridge the gap between technology and consumers, enabling them to explore and interact with our latest PCs, smart home solutions, and more. This initiative aligns with our vision to make high-quality, innovative technology accessible across India”

As Acer celebrates 25 years in India, the opening of Acer Plaza in Bangalore highlights the brand’s continued evolution and unwavering dedication to the Indian market. With ambitious plans to expand its retail footprint to Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, Acer remains committed to bringing its world-class technology closer to customers, reinforcing its position as a leader in technology and innovation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 125