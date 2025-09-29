Acer Unveils It Lies Within Theme Song for APAC Predator League 2026 Featuring Nikhita Gandhi

- Advertisement -

Acer has launched “It Lies Within – APAC Predator League 2026 Music Video,” an electrifying music-led anthem created to capture the energy and spirit of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2026. The video features acclaimed Indian singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi, who has performed the anthem while also playing the lead role in the visual narrative. Through her artistry, Nikhita embodies the fierce determination and creativity that define the gaming community, making the piece both a rallying cry and a celebration of the esports movement.

The Manifesto music video serves as a lead-up to the Asia Pacific Predator League 2026 Grand Finale will be hosted in Delhi, India from January 10th and 11th, 2026, marking the first time the country takes center stage for this global esports spectacle. Now in its eighth edition, the Predator League has evolved into one of the most prestigious esports tournaments in the Asia Pacific region. It brings together elite teams across Asia Pacific to battle it out in Dota 2 and VALORANT. Beyond the competition, the tournament serves as a celebration of the gaming community, showcasing India’s growing influence as a hub for esports and digital culture while putting the nation firmly on the world esports map.

The “It Lies Within” music video is more than just a campaign film—it is the heartbeat of Acer’s upcoming esports journey. By blending powerful lyrics, dynamic composition, and cinematic storytelling, the music video highlights how gaming transcends entertainment to become a force of connection, ambition, and resilience. Nikhita Gandhi’s emotive performance anchors the project, her voice and presence giving shape to the unyielding spirit of gamers who continue to push their limits and rise to new challenges.

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director – Marketing, Acer India

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director – Marketing, Acer India said, “‘It Lies Within’ isn’t just a song—it’s the voice of the Predator League 2026. It reflects the grit, creativity, and unity that define the esports community, and sets the stage for the energy we’ll witness when the tournament comes to Delhi in January. This anthem is a celebration of the spirit of competition and the passion that brings gamers together across countries and cultures. As we count down to Predator League 2026, the song builds anticipation for what promises to be one of the most exciting esports spectacles the region has ever seen.”

Sharing her experience, Ms. Nikhita Gandhi said, “Performing ‘It Lies Within’ was unlike anything I’ve done before—it’s not just a song, it’s a movement. It was really fun recreating and rewriting the anthem to embody the spirit of the existing ‘It Lies Within’ movement while adding my own flavour and melody to it. The Predator League is about resilience, courage, and teamwork, and I wanted the anthem to echo that raw emotion gamers feel when they’re chasing victory. I hope it becomes the soundtrack that inspires every player and fan on the road to Predator League 2026 in Delhi.”

The ‘It Lies Within’ music video was conceptualized and produced in collaboration with AlphaZegus Marketing, a leading gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, whose creative expertise helped transform the anthem into a cinematic experience. Known for crafting culture-defining gaming campaigns, AlphaZegus ensured that the energy and authenticity of the esports community came alive on screen.

Mr. Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, AlphaZegus Marketing

“It’s a proud moment to see India host the Asia Pacific Predator League for the first time. Being entrusted by Acer to produce the anthem for this global stage was an opportunity to showcase the talent and spirit of India’s creative ecosystem. With Nikhita Gandhi’s powerful performance, we wanted to give gamers across the region a soundtrack they can truly call their own,” said Mr. Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, AlphaZegus Marketing.

With the launch of the “It Lies Within” Manifesto Video, Acer has brought together the worlds of music, gaming, and storytelling in a way that resonates with today’s generation. By collaborating with Nikhita Gandhi, the brand has created a cultural moment that not only fuels anticipation for the Predator League but also underscores its long-term vision to empower and celebrate the global gaming community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

