Acer Unveils Exciting Diwali Offers Across Its Product Range, Offers valid till 31st October 2025

Acer India has unveiled its festive Diwali offers, bringing a host of exciting deals and value-added benefits across its wide range of laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. Available exclusively at Acer Mall retail outlets, the festive promotion includes discounts, cashback, extended warranties, and attractive freebies, making it an ideal time for customers to upgrade to the latest Acer devices.
Below are the product-wise offers from Acer for this Diwali.
- Predator Gaming Series
- 2-year extended warranty + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection + Buy Back Guarantee plan available at ₹2,499
- Nitro Gaming Series
- 2-year extended warranty + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection + Buy Back Guarantee plan available at ₹1,499
- Swift Series
- Acer sling bag free with every Swift series purchase
- 2-year extended warranty + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection + Buy Back Guarantee plan available at ₹999
- Aspire Lite
- Acer convertible bag free with every unit purchased (i7 models)
Additional Festive Benefits Across Select Models
- Instant bank discount upto 20k on select laptops
- Easy and no-cost EMI finance options
- Free Accidental Damage Protection and extended warranty on select laptop models
- Complimentary goodies and accessories on eligible purchases
Customers can walk into any Acer Mall retail store across the country to make the most of these festive deals. With attractive protection plans, bundled accessories, and finance flexibility, Acer is inviting customers to celebrate Diwali with performance-ready devices, stunning displays, and smarter technology for every need.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer
If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429