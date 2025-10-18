Acer Unveils Exciting Diwali Offers Across Its Product Range, Offers valid till 31st October 2025

- Advertisement -

Acer India has unveiled its festive Diwali offers, bringing a host of exciting deals and value-added benefits across its wide range of laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. Available exclusively at Acer Mall retail outlets, the festive promotion includes discounts, cashback, extended warranties, and attractive freebies, making it an ideal time for customers to upgrade to the latest Acer devices.

Below are the product-wise offers from Acer for this Diwali.

Predator Gaming Series 2-year extended warranty + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection + Buy Back Guarantee plan available at ₹2,499

Nitro Gaming Series

2-year extended warranty + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection + Buy Back Guarantee plan available at ₹1,499

Swift Series

Acer sling bag free with every Swift series purchase

2-year extended warranty + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection + Buy Back Guarantee plan available at ₹999

Aspire Lite

Acer convertible bag free with every unit purchased (i7 models)

Additional Festive Benefits Across Select Models

Instant bank discount upto 20k on select laptops

Easy and no-cost EMI finance options

Free Accidental Damage Protection and extended warranty on select laptop models

Complimentary goodies and accessories on eligible purchases

Customers can walk into any Acer Mall retail store across the country to make the most of these festive deals. With attractive protection plans, bundled accessories, and finance flexibility, Acer is inviting customers to celebrate Diwali with performance-ready devices, stunning displays, and smarter technology for every need.

