Acer Unveils Comprehensive Lineup of Veriton Workstations and Desktops

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Acer announced four new Veriton commercial desktops and workstations designed to elevate performance, security, and AI capabilities. Across performance levels and form factors, the new lineup offers enterprises, SMBs, AI developers, and creative professionals a comprehensive range of solutions to meet diverse stationary computing demands.

Acer Veriton RA110 AI Mini Workstation for Advanced AI Workloads

The Acer Veriton RA110 AI Mini Workstation (VRA110) is a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC built for developers, product engineers, and creative professionals who need to run advanced AI workloads locally — including agentic and generative AI, 3D design, and content creation. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics, the system is capable of running up to 126 TOPS, supporting AI models of up to 200 billion parameters per system to tackle the most demanding professional applications.

The Veriton RA110 introduces a sleek silver design and a compact form factor for advanced thermal dissipation. For demanding workloads, the Veriton RA110 delivers four-channel memory of up to 128 GB LPDDR5X and up to 2 TB M.2 2280 SSD storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and reliable AI-optimized performance for accelerating 3D design, developing and deploying LLMs, and generating creative assets locally. Connectivity is equally robust, with an RJ45 Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and stable networking, while a Kensington lock slot helps safeguard the device in shared environments. It also offers expanded connectivity with two USB 4 Type-C ports.

The Veriton RA110 features Acer Sense Pro, an AI DevOps dashboard purpose-built for the model development cycle. The platform surfaces the metrics developers care most about, including Token per Second (TPS) and Time to First Token (TTFT), which are displayed in intuitive vertical bar charts for clear, at-a-glance analysis. Combining real-time visibility, hardware tuning, and AI-powered technical support, it also tracks CPU, GPU, storage, and memory through a professional dashboard for convenient insight into overall system health and performance trends.

In addition, the Acer Sense Pro platform on the Veriton RA110 enables switching performance modes to allow users to seamlessly adjust power and thermal profiles, choosing from Silent Mode for general office tasks, Balanced Mode for lightweight gaming or multitasking, or Performance Mode for AI computing or AAA gaming — with each mode also enabling control over cooling behavior and noise levels.

Acer Veriton Vero 6000 Mini and Veriton Vero 4000 Mini for Versatile Commercial Deployments

The Acer Veriton Vero 6000 Mini (VVN6735G, VVN6735GT) and Veriton Vero 4000 Mini (VVN4735G, VVN4735GT) PCs offer commercial-grade performance in a compact form factor and are suited for a wide range of deployment scenarios, including office workstations, point-of-sale terminals, and desktop devices in educational institutions. Both models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, with the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini additionally featuring Intel vPro platform enabled options for enterprise-grade security features.

Both models support up to 64 GB of dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, providing the responsiveness and capacity needed for seamless multitasking across business applications. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 keep teams connected, while VESA mount supportenables discreet placement behind a monitor for clean, space-efficient workspace setups.

Built-in security features include a TPM 2.0 chip and a Kensington Lock, with the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini further benefiting from the enterprise-grade security capabilities of Intel vPro-enabled options. A full suite of Acer commercial solutions — including Acer Office Manager, Acer ProShield Plus, Commercial GUI BIOS, Acer Sense, and Acer System Health Indicator — provides IT administrators with comprehensive tools for device management, monitoring, and protection.

Sustainability is central to the Veriton Vero 6000 Mini and Veriton Vero 4000 Mini. Both models carry EPEAT Goldregistration and TCO Certified status, are constructed with a post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic chassis, and are shipped in fully recyclable packaging, allowing organizations to enhance environmental responsibility and circularity.

Acer Veriton 1000 Compact Tower for Accessible Business-Grade Performance

The Acer Veriton 1000 Compact Tower (VX1730G) is a new addition to Acer’s commercial desktop lineup, designed to make modern computing more broadly accessible for commercial use. Despite its minimal profile, the Veriton 1000 houses the power of Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, providing a capable and compact solution for everyday business computing.

Productivity is supported by up to 64 GB DDR5 memory and 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD storage, enabling seamless multitasking and quick data access. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide fast and reliable wireless connectivity for modern work environments. For security, the Veriton 1000 features a TPM 2.0 chip to protect critical business data at the hardware level.

The Veriton 1000 also offers flexibility for future growth through PCIe slots that allow users to connect graphics cards, additional storage, and other expansion capabilities — providing long-term scalability as business needs evolve.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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