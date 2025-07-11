Acer Unveils Aspire Go 14 – Its Most Affordable AI Laptop, Powered by Gaming-Grade Performance

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands, has announced the launch of the Aspire Go 14, its most affordable AI-powered laptop by Acer. Powered by up to Intel® Core Ultra 7 H-series processors and integrated Intel® AI Boost NPU, the Aspire Go 14 delivers next-generation AI performance at an unbeatable price point. Designed for students, home users, and first-time buyers, the laptop combines speed, intelligence, and portability. With its sleek design, reliable battery life, and Copilot integration, Aspire Go 14 sets a new benchmark for value in AI computing.

Aspire Go 14 combines clean design with the performance users need. It features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for enhanced viewing, housed in a lightweight 1.5 kg chassis that is just 17.5mm thin. A sleek A&D Aluminum metal coverlends it a premium touch, while the internals are equally impressive, featuring up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and support for up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. Intel® Arc Graphics powers the device, enabling smooth content consumption, basic editing, and effortless multitasking.

For smooth and responsive connectivity, Aspire Go 14 supports Wi-Fi 6 (AX202) and Bluetooth 5.2, along with an HD webcam & Camera shutter for clear video calls and added privacy. The laptop comes with a versatile range of ports, including two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports (one full-function with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, the other for charging), and an RJ45 port for seamless connectivity. A 65W USB-C adapter powers the laptop and includes a 55 Wh 3-cell battery, ensuring extended use across study or work sessions. Though it doesn’t feature fast charging or a fingerprint reader, it checks every essential box for the target audience.

One of the standout additions is the dedicated Copilot key, enabling instant access to Microsoft’s AI assistant built into Windows 11. With a single click, users can access intelligent tools to summarize content, find information faster, and stay organized — using text, voice, or ink. Integrated with Intel® AI Boost, these experiences are further enhanced for greater efficiency and responsiveness, offering a seamless blend of AI and everyday productivity. The Aspire Go 14 is designed for the future, delivering smooth performance across coursework, browsing, light content creation, and entertainment. Powered by Intel® AI Boost, it enhances everyday experiences with greater efficiency and responsiveness, blending AI-driven capabilities with practical, day-to-day productivity.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “The Aspire Go 14 marks a meaningful leap in bringing AI-powered computing to a wider audience. We are seeing increasing demand from students, home users, and young professionals for devices that are both affordable and capable. With this launch, we are delivering AI features that were once exclusive to premium laptops, including Copilot integration, NPU-driven enhancements, and high-performance H-series processors into the entry-level segment. It offers true value by combining intelligent performance, thoughtful design, and the everyday reliability people associate with Acer. It sets a new standard for what an AI-ready budget laptop can achieve.”

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY The Aspire Go 14 starts at Rs. 59999 and is available at Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, and Amazon.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

