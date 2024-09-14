Acer Unveils Aspire 7, Power-Packed Laptop for Gaming and Productivity Priced at INR 61,990

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC industry, has unveiled the Aspire 7 gaming laptop, engineered to deliver unmatched performance and cutting-edge features for gamers and professionals. Equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, Windows 11, featuring NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2050 and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3050 graphics, the Aspire 7 ensures lightning-fast speed, seamless responsiveness, and breathtaking visuals. Designed to elevate the gaming experience, this powerhouse laptop strikes the ideal balance between performance, precision, and portability, making it a perfect choice for casual and professional users.

Built for high performance across various tasks, the Aspire 7 is ideal for gamers, content creators, and professionals requiring robust computing capabilities. The Intel® Core™ i5 processor delivers fast, efficient performance for resource-heavy gaming and multitasking workloads. With 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM on the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2050 and 6GB on the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3050, the laptop provides smooth frame rates, enhanced visual effects, and superior graphics rendering. The 15.6-inch Full HD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, ensures fluid visuals and minimizes motion blur, while the WVA LCD panel provides vibrant colors and wide viewing angles. With 512 GB SSD storage and 16 GB DDR4 RAM, the Aspire 7 is designed for speed and seamless responsiveness. Equipped with High-Definition Audio, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones, it delivers an immersive sound experience, making it the perfect all-in-one solution for gamers and professionals.

Weighing just 1.99 kg, the Aspire 7 is built for portability, making it the perfect companion for gamers who need power. Its sleek design is complemented by practical features such as a multi-color illuminated full-size keyboard with a numeric pad, ensuring comfort in low-light environments. The laptop offers extensive connectivity options, including USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and an RJ-45 port, providing flexibility with various peripherals and accessories. Additionally, Intel® Wireless Wi-Fi 6 ensures faster and more reliable internet connectivity, whether gaming online or working remotely.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Aspire 7 price starts at Rs 61,990 and is available on Acer online store and Flipkart.

