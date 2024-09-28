Acer Unleashes the Predator XB273U F5 Gaming Monitor, Featuring New NVIDIA G- SYNC Pulsar Technology

- Advertisement -

Acer announced the expansion of its Predator gaming monitor line with two new 27-inch models that promise to deliver exceptional speed and stunning visuals for enjoying the latest titles in their full glory. Both monitors bring cutting-edge technology and innovation to the forefront, catering to the needs of gamers who demand only the best performance.

Equipped with a WQHD, 360 Hz panel, and the new NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Pulsar technology, the Predator XB273U F5 is a gaming powerhouse and is certain to awe even the most demanding players with smooth and dynamic frames. The Predator XB273K V5 comes with a 4K UHD resolution display with 160 Hz refresh rate, and AMD® FreeSync™ Premium technology to showcase crisp details and motion for enjoying games in stunning clarity. With Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology, users can opt to switch to FHD resolution at 320 Hz to tailor the gaming experience based on their preference.

Predator XB273U F5 – Blazing Refresh Rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar

Boasting a WQHD (2560×1440) resolution and an incredibly fast refresh rate of 360 Hz makes the Predator XB273U F5 a gaming goliath. It is equipped with NVIDIA’s new G-SYNC Pulsar technology that delivers a significant breakthrough with 4x more effective motion clarity together with smooth and tear-free variable refresh rate gaming. Supporting 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR, and high 550-nit peak brightness, it delivers incredibly lifelike colors and accurate images that enhance the visual experience.

Predator XB273K V5 – Brilliant 4K Clarity

With a crisp 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, a smooth 160 Hz refresh rate, and support from AMD® FreeSync™ Premium technology, the Predator XB273K V5 is sure to deliver flawless gameplay. Gamers can also choose a higher refresh rate option with an FHD resolution at 320 Hz based on the demands of the game and the task at hand thanks to DFR technology.

A contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1 helps to produce deep blacks and bright whites, so important details aren’t missed in-game. With up to 400 nit brightness and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification, pictures are portrayed in vibrant luminosity. The DCI-P3 95% color gamut supports up to 1.07 billion colors to deliver stunningly realistic images.

Immersive Viewing Experience

Their lightning-fast response times of up to 0.5 ms (GTG) reduce motion blur and ensure fast- moving objects are displayed clearly, providing a competitive edge in the fiercest battles and deepening gamers’ immersion in their favorite virtual worlds. These new models also sport premium IPS panels affording wide 178-degree viewing angles to guarantee consistent picture quality from any position. In addition, two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 deliver powerful connectivity. For maximized comfort, the Predator monitors offer comprehensive ergonomic adjustments with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height options.

