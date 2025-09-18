Acer Unleashes Predator Helios 18P AI – Hybrid Gaming Laptop for Work and Play

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Acer announced a powerful lineup of new laptop and desktop Windows 11 PCs, a monitor and a keyboard, engineered to elevate productivity, content creation and gaming experiences. Leading the charge is the new Predator Helios 18P AI laptop designed for both work and play. Also introduced were the Predator Orion 7000 and Predator Orion 5000 desktops, the Predator Aethon 550 TKL gaming keyboard, along with the Predator X27U F8 monitor.

Predator Helios 18P AI: A New Era of Hybrid Power

The new Predator Helios 18P AI is purpose-built for professionals who demand high-performance computing in a portable setup. While many users have turned to gaming laptops for powerful graphics and processing capabilities, the Helios 18P AI goes further, supporting desktop-level AI computing, inferencing, and productivity, making it ideal for AI developers, content creators, and gamers who are looking for a device for both work and play.

The system features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 285HX with Intel® vPro®, allowing for hardware-level security and business-grade stability. It supports up to 192 GB of EEC memory, which actively detects and corrects common types of data corruption – making it ideal for professions where data integrity is critical, because it corrects errors and significantly reduces the risk of system crashes and silent data corruption.

Completing its robust processing power is premium graphics performance powered by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU with DLSS 4. Working in conjunction with these high-performance components are other top-line technologies, including up to 6 TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD, Thunderbolt 5 Type-C, and Killer™ Ethernet E5000B and Wi-Fi 7.

All this power comes to life on large 18-inch 16:10 displays ideal for creative workflows such as image generation, video editing, and 3D rendering. Available with a brilliant Mini LED, 4K WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) panel with HDR mode at 1000 nits and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for exceptional accuracy.

Acer’s proprietary thermal solution keeps the laptop running cool and reliably with dual 6th Gen AeroBlade metal fans, the world’s thinnest cooling fan blades at just 0.05 mm, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes.

Predator Orion 7000 Desktop: Peak Performance and Cooling for Extreme Gamers

The Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-667) is the latest high-performance desktop, built for gamers, content creators and professionals who demand uncompromised power. This gaming beast features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285K with an integrated NPU for AI workloads, ensuring lightning-fast processing for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Paired with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics, this rig delivers breathtaking ray-traced visuals and advanced AI capabilities such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation. Plus, it provides access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

To maintain peak performance during demanding gaming sessions, the Predator Orion 7000 is equipped with the Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system and a CPU liquid cooler. The advanced thermal solution features a unique fan layout and open channel structure. It boosts the desktop’s cooling efficiency by 15% and lowers motherboard temperatures by 9°Celsius. This ensures optimal airflow and heat dissipation and allows components to operate at their full potential without thermal throttling for consistently stable gameplay.

With up to 128 GB DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB RAM, multitasking and memory-intensive applications run seamlessly, complemented by stunning ARGB aesthetics. Gamers can store games, projects and media with up to 6 TB SSD, delivering blazing-fast load times. For additional capacity, up to 4 TB hard drive storage is available with support for two 3.5-inch hard drives. Killer Ethernet E3100G and up to Wi-Fi 7 ensure low-latency online gaming and rapid data transfers, while Thunderbolt 4 provides versatile, high-speed connectivity for peripherals and external devices.

Predator Orion 5000 Desktop: Engineered for Serious Gamers

The Predator Orion 5000 (PO5-667) is a testament to cutting-edge technology and masterful engineering. At its core lies up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265F that delivers gamers lightning-fast frame rates, seamless multitasking, and a level of responsiveness that provides a true competitive edge. The visual experience is driven by up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 graphics card, which generates breathtaking images at incredible speeds.

The Orion 5000 supports up to 128 GB DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB RAM for instantaneous response times and features a versatile storage configuration. This includes up to 2 TB SSD storage for fast load times and up to 4 TB hard drive storage via two 3.5-inch SATA drives. A Predator CycloneX 360 fan keeps temperatures in check. In addition, Killer™ E3100G 2.5 Ethernet and up to Wi-Fi 7 deliver smooth gaming and fast data transfer.

Both Predator Orion desktops are housed in EMI-compliant tempered glass chassis with customizable ARGB lighting, sporting flashy styles. The two 45L chassis are constructed with 65% post-consumer recycled plastic in their total plastic content, promoting more eco-friendly designs. The system also features Acer Intelligence Space, a smart hub of AI applications designed to boost creativity and productivity.

Predator X27U F8 Monitor: Ultrafast 720 Hz Refresh Rate for Competitive Gaming

This ultra-fast monitor is a top-tier choice for elite gamers seeking the speediest response times and breathtaking image quality.

The Predator X27U F8 delivers stellar gameplay featuring a 26.5-inch OLED IPS display with a WQHD (2560×1440) resolution and an astounding 720 Hz refresh rate. Thanks to Dynamic Frequency Resolution (DFR), the monitor can switch between WQHD at 540 Hz and 1280×720 at 720 Hz, optimizing performance for different gaming scenarios. With a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, it produces deep blacks and stunning contrast for immersive visuals. Additionally, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, delivering buttery-smooth gameplay.

Predator Aethon 550 TKL Keyboard: Precision Meets Personalization

Built for gamers who seek accuracy, adaptability, and style, the Predator Aethon 550 TKL keyboard is a level-up to any gaming station. Its tri-mode technology – featuring wired, Bluetooth-enabled, and 2.4 GHz connectivity – enables effortless device switching, and is backed by impressive battery life of up to 150 hours. Hot-swappable switches (available in blue and red options) and interchangeable WASD keycaps offer tactile feedback and personalization to cater to tailored playstyles. The 80% tenkeyless (TKL) layout saves on desk space without compromising functionality, while per-key RGB lighting brings immersive, customizable illumination to any battle station – and is compatible with Windows Dynamic Lighting for seamless personalization across devices.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 169