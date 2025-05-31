Acer Unleashes Nitro Graphics Cards Powered by AMD and Intel for DIY Gaming Enthusiasts

- Advertisement -

Acer unveiled the expansion of its graphics card lineup, introducing the new Acer Nitro Intel® Arc™ A and B Series, alongside the powerful Acer Nitro Radeon™ RX 9060 XT OC graphic cards, tailored specifically for gamers and creators seeking to elevate their DIY PC builds. These cutting-edge additions are engineered to deliver exceptional gameplay performance, seamless content creation, and enhanced visual fidelity, making them ideal for enthusiasts looking to push their systems to the next level. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Acer’s latest offerings cater to a wide range of needs, ensuring that both competitive gamers and creative professionals can achieve stunning results without compromise.

All of the new Nitro graphics cards are built to last for years to come with an aluminum backplate and a non-flex design to withstand the rigors of high-performance gameplay. They’re also outfitted with Acer Intelligence Space, a built-in central hub for AI features to detect system hardware, recommend compatible AI applications to optimize performance and help find new gaming tools. In addition, Acer Game Assistance’s adaptive aim system gives gamers a competitive edge, while Acer ProCam automatically recognizes and records gameplay highlights.

Acer Nitro Intel Arc Graphics Cards

The Acer Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC 12GB is now available in white as an alternative to the black model that came to market earlier this year. With clock speeds up to 2,740 MHz, it supports immersive gameplay with high FPS gaming at 1440p and up to 8K displays. The Intel Xe2 microarchitecture with built-in DirectX 12 Ultimate support provides ray tracing capabilities, mesh shaders, variable rate shading and sampler feedback to enhance gameplay with real-time lighting, shadows and reflections. Intel XeSS Frame Generation technology (XeSS-FG) significantly increases frames per second (FPS), while Intel Xe Low Latency technology (XeLL) decreases input lag from keyboard and mouse inputs to the display for smooth performance.

The Acer Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC’s compact design makes it easy to fit into any DIY setup. The FrostBlade cooling system, featuring a textured blade design and dual ball bearing system, increases airflow and reduces noise by 8% compared to plastic fans. As an Intel Arc GPU, it offers a creator toolkit to accelerate content creation, editing and uploading. The Xe Media Engine with its Dual Media Transcoder allows seamless video editing, speeds processing time, and supports a wide gamut of media formats. Leveraging the specialized XMX AI engines in each Xe-core, the AI Playground app provides image and video creation, editing, and AI-powered chat capabilities.

The Acer Nitro Intel Arc A380 LP 6GB provides up to a 2,000 MHz game clock. With Xe-cores featuring built-in Intel® XMX AI capabilities and advanced 3D acceleration hardware, its Xe microarchitecture with DirectX 12 Ultimate Support is compatible with the latest graphics technologies, including ray tracing, variable rate shading, mesh shading and sampler feedback. Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) elevates gameplay with AI-enhanced upscaling technology to deliver higher performance with high image fidelity. Gamers, streamers and content creators can increase productivity with powerful content creation abilities, including processing 8K HDR video and accelerating 3D workloads.

With a cutting-edge media engine and AI capabilities, the Nitro Intel Arc A380 helps spark creativity and assists in the development of engaging content, supporting high-quality and storage-efficient AV1 video. For effective cooling, a blower-style fan efficiently dispels heat.

Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC Graphics Cards

The two new AMD Radeon models include the Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC 16GB and Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC 8GB editions. Both Acer Nitro Radeon RX 9060 XT OC graphics cards deliver boost clocks of up to 3,320 MHz and game clocks of up to 2,780 MHz.

Leveraging AMD RDNA™ 4 compute units with powerful raytracing and AI accelerators, these GPUS are primed to deliver immersive 8K visuals and fast gaming and content creation. They also provide exceptional visual quality for video streaming and editing with AMD HYPR-RX, which boosts performance and reduces latency across thousands of games. AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 image upscaling with advanced frame generation technologies increases framerates in supported games. In addition, the AMD Radiance Display™ Engine improves multimedia and streaming.

Featuring dual Axial fans, the cooling systems maintain performance during high-intensity gaming matches. The fans operate quietly and withstand higher temperatures thanks to dual ball bearings and lubricating oil.

