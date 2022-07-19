Acer Televisions Powered by Android 11 Launched in India

The highly anticipated new range of Acer Televisions was launched with the unveiling of the I-Series televisions powered by the certified Android 11 operating system today in India. The new generation of Acer televisions allows customers to access a rich library of content for endless entertainment options.

It comes with an edge-to-edge display with a frameless design which is a continuation of the almost bezel-less display that Acer televisions are popular for in the market. I-Series also delivers a significant upgrade in picture quality with an enhanced Wide Colour Gamut+ that delivers over a billion colours in display, HDR 10+, Super Brightness, Black Level Augmentation and 4K Upscaling and much more.

Interestingly, the I-Series also comes with an in-built Smart Blue Light Reduction technology to reduce the blue light exposure to the viewer’s eyes during long periods of content consumption. This makes for a safer and more comfortable viewing.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “Following a phenomenal response on the first generation of Acer televisions in India, we are excited to launch the I-Series. This new launch reinforces our commitment to offering premium quality televisions with advanced technologies and specifications, which are loaded with many segment-leading features.”We’re excited to see the Acer-branded television line grow in India, providing consumers with more choice for premium entertainment,” said Mr. Jade Zhou, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, Acer Inc. “Our collaboration with Indkal Technologies will continue to bring quality viewing experiences to the Indian market.”

