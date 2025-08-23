Acer Strengthens Retail Presence with Its First Gaming Store in Ludhiana

Saturday, August 23, 2025
By NCN News Network
Acer India has expanded its retail journey with the opening of its first exclusive gaming store in Ludhiana, offering customers a one-stop destination for gaming and computing solutions.

The newly launched outlet showcases Acer’s wide portfolio – from cutting-edge gaming laptops and desktops to advanced monitors and everyday computing devices – bringing the entire Acer ecosystem under one roof. With an engaging, hands-on setup, the store is designed to deliver an immersive experience for gamers, professionals, students, and technology enthusiasts alike.

The launch event witnessed the presence of senior leaders from Acer India, including Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, and Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs, underlining the company’s focus on strengthening its direct connection with customers and partners across India.

Visitors can look forward to live demonstrations, interactive gaming zones, and expert guidance from trained staff to help them explore Acer’s high-performance devices and latest innovations.

Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India
Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer India

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sanjeev Mehtani, Chief Sales Officer, Acer said, “Ludhiana now has a destination where technology and innovation come alive. This store reflects our vision of creating spaces where customers can not only buy but also experience our full range of products.”

Conveniently located at VK Tower, Kochar Market, the store is now open, welcoming all tech lovers to experience Acer’s next-generation solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

