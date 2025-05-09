Acer Showcases Vision for AI-Driven Education and Digitalization at Asia Pacific Edu Summit 2025

- Advertisement -

The inaugural Acer Edu Summit Asia Pacific 2025 with the theme “Shaping Tomorrow: AI and Digital Technologies in Education” brought together educators, policymakers, and technology leaders from across the region to explore the transformative influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization in the education sector. Held from May 7 to 8 in Bangkok, the summit delegates from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam gathered to exchange insights on how emerging technologies are reshaping classrooms and preparing students for a digitally-driven future.

Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations, Acer Inc

“The Acer Edu Summit Asia Pacific 2025 reaffirms Acer’s commitment to empowering educators and learners with the tools they need to thrive in today’s increasingly digital world”, said Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations, Acer Inc. “By fostering collaboration and innovation with like-minded partners, we aim to help shape a future where technology enhances and makes learning more accessible.”

As AI continues to transform the education landscape, the summit served as a platform for sharing insights and best practices in promoting digital literacy and classroom innovation through the integration of ed-tech tools. Acer showcased its ecosystem of AI-powered devices and education solutions, designed to enhance teaching methodologies, streamline administrative tasks, and boost student engagement.

Altos Computing, an Acer subsidiary, unveiled its latest AI servers and AI workstations together with Altos aiWorks AI computing platform, showcasing powerful systems created to meet the increasing demands of generative AI and large-scale model training.

A key feature of Altos aiWorks AI computing platform is its flexible GPU resource allocation, enabling multiple users to share computational resources. This capability is particularly beneficial for education sector, where it allows multiple students or educational institutions to perform high-performance computing and learning tasks simultaneously, enhancing collaboration and interactivity in digital learning environments.

The spotlight fell on one of their high-performance platforms featured at the event – Altos BrainSphere™️ R680 F7 Server, a powerful and versatile system supporting up to eight NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs or RTX Pro™️ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, is designed for compute-intensive, graphics-rich, and AI-driven workloads. Looking ahead, Altos Computing is set to expand its high-end AI server lineup in early Q3 with the launch of two cutting-edge systems; Altos BrainSphereTM R880 F6, an HGX-based NVIDIA B200 AI server, and Altos BrainSphereTM R780 F7, an MGX-based 4U/8GPU AI server. These platforms reflect Altos’ commitment to driving AI innovation across education, enterprise, and research.

The summit also featured interactive booths from technology partners such as Intel, Microsoft, and Google, while Acer’s subsidiary AOPEN, along with solutions from Acer’s SpatialLabs stereoscopic line, and the Predator gaming brand demonstrated how esports and immersive learning can be utilized in a classroom setting.

