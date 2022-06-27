Acer Refreshes its Bestselling Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core Processor

- Advertisement -

Acer India announced the refresh of their best-selling gaming laptop the Acer of Aspire 7. The newly launched laptop is powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics for performance in demanding applications and gaming. The performance-grade thermal solutions maximize efficiency and offers comprehensive connectivity options.

Aimed at those who want a take-anywhere notebook with great performance for gaming, designing, and content creation the Aspire 7 gaming laptops delivers realistic graphics with incredibly fast performance and cutting-edge new features.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

Speaking on the launch Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “Aspire 7 gaming laptop has been the best-selling gaming laptop in our line-up with its powerful performance, understated looks and great price points. The 2022 line-up continues this tradition and we expect our Aspire 7 to be preferred choice for a do-it-all laptop. In this endeavour, we have been actively working with our partners like Flipkart to make available our state-of-the-art technological solutions to millions of customers across the country”.

Mr. Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart

Mr. Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart, said, “As a customer focused organisation, Flipkart has made available the widest selection of laptops for millions of customers across the country in collaboration with partners such as Acer. With the launch of Aspire 7 gaming laptop, we are happy to extend our long standing partnership in fulfilling customers’ evolving requirements”.

Absolute Performance: The Aspire 7 is powered with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIAGeForce GTX 1650. This helps to keep up with demanding applications with a speed-boosting up to 32GB DDR4, and up to 2TB dual SSD.

Thermal Solutions: Stay in the game with dual fans to expel heat faster. The laptop is designed with an air inlet keyboard that upgrades the thermal performance by expelling up to 10% more heat than a non-air inlet keyboard.And for extra performance, the fan can be tuned to experience engineered solutions to maximize productivity. The triple thermal pipe design takes you to the next level in thermal performance with two thermal pipes to draw heat from the CPU, and one thermal pipe for the GPU.

Understated Design: The sleek, sharp 19.9 mmaluminum chassis—with an elevating hinge—is finished in Charcoal Black for an understated design. And with backlit keyboard, users can do more from wherever, whenever.

The Display: Enjoy entertainment like never before on the FHD IPS display—boasting an 81.67% screen-to-body ratio—with Acer BlueLightShield and Acer ExaColor technology for viewing comfort and color control.

The Connectivity: Featuring the next generation in connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, perfect for high-speed file sharing and smooth 4K streaming, and Bluetooth® 5.2. And with a Thunderbolt™ 4 port, connect an 8K display for immersive entertainment.

The Smarts: Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction can actively suppress background noise for both users and is compatible with external headphones and mics, perfect for online courses or keeping in touch with family. Acer TNR Solution for improved images by detecting and diagnosing noisy pixels and blend into other frames over time producing improved quality images in low-light conditions. Modern Standby & Wake on Voice enables the user to activate and query windows speech recognition engine from a screen off / standby. 1 Month free subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes over 100 high-quality games.

Availability: Acer Aspire 7 is available on Acer Online Store and Flipkart

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.