Acer Redefines Immersive Computing with Aspire 3D 15 Spatiallabs offering a glass-free 3D content experience starting at Rs.1,49,999

- Advertisement -

Acer, a leading brand in the PC industry, launched the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition, a groundbreaking product for 3D content creators. This new laptop allows creators to see their projects come to life in real time with SpatialLabs technology. The SpatialLabs glass-free 3D technology enables users to seamlessly transition between 2D and stereoscopic 3D modes, offering unparalleled versatility and immersion. By incorporating an optical lens directly onto the display, offers you a dynamic system where images are precisely projected and refracted based on the user’s eye movements. Through the fusion of innovative components such as sensory eye-tracking, stereoscopic 3D displays, real-time rendering, and AI-accelerated experience, Acer has crafted a platform that elevates user engagement to new heights. This new laptop is ideal for designers, creators, architects, doctors, science and art educators, 3D content enthusiasts, younger millennials, and 3D gamers, this laptop caters to users who approach technology rationally. This segment of the audience is practical, and function-driven, tends to be more conventional in terms of device usage, and consider computers as useful tools for getting things done. They desire a powerful device with plenty of productivity to help them work efficiently so that they can put their time to good use.

It features a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, ensuring fast and efficient 3D rendering and multitasking. The Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition revolutionizes 3D technology, making it accessible and immersive for a wide range of applications, such as gaming, entertainment, professional design, and medical uses. Acer SpatialLabs offers a suite of immersive experiences that redefine interaction by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge optical/display, sensory, and real-time rendering technologies. The laptop features cutting-edge optical lenses and precise eye-tracking for unparalleled stereoscopic 3D immersion. This innovative device combines advanced display features, sensory solutions, and real-time rendering, all powered by AI, to deliver intuitive interaction and captivating experiences.

The laptop features a 4K display for 2D mode and a 3D Stereoscopic module for SpatialLabs, offering 1920 x 2160 resolution with a 100% Adobe RGB color gamut in 3D mode. Its 15.6-inch 4K UHD display delivers immersive 3D visuals, ideal for cinematic experiences and design tasks. For video calls, it includes a narrow USB HD camera compatible with Windows, providing 720p HD video at 30 fps with Temporal Noise Reduction, and an HD webcam for clear audio and video recording at 720p HD resolution. Enhanced by AI technologies like Acer PurifiedView, PurifiedVoice, and Acer TNR for low-light image enhancement, the laptop also features immersive DTS Ultrasound and the personalized AcerSense app. The Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition is the ultimate tech companion for a fully immersive 3D experience.

Furthermore, The Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition provides seamless connectivity with HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4), Wi-Fi 6, and more, ensuring easy integration with your favorite devices. With TwinAir Cooling, featuring dual fans and three copper heat pipes, efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring reliable thermal management for extended workloads. Perfect for designers and creators, the Aspire 3D 15 offers instant 3D viewing with the SpatialLabs Model Viewer. Gamers can enjoy lifelike 3D gaming with advanced optical solutions and next-gen shader technologies. Catering to a diverse audience, including creators, educators, content enthusiasts, millennials, and gamers, it sets a new standard in immersive computing.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The all-Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs price starting at Rs.1,49,999. The laptop will be available in Acer exclusive stores and Acer online store – https://store.acer.com/en-in/

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 132