Acer Presents Latest Visual Product Lineup Including QD-OLED Monitors

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Acer announced a new lineup of visual solutions to power creativity, entertainment, and productivity: the Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 monitor, Acer CE320QK G monitor, Acer HL6820GTV laser projector, Acer HD1500 portable smart projector, Acer PM161Q JB and PM131QT portable monitors, and the wearable Aspire Badge accessory. The new visual solutions deliver Acer’s latest advancements in display technology, color accuracy, and smart connectivity across a wide range of use cases — from professional creative workflows and home cinema to mobile productivity and personal expression.

Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 Monitor: Professional Color Accuracy Meets QD-OLED Performance

Designed for creative professionals with visually intensive workflows, the Acer ProDesigner PE320QK G0 brings together cutting-edge QD-OLED panel technology with professional-grade color science. It features a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display that delivers remarkable clarity, bringing creative work to life with exceptional detail and depth, while true 10-bit color and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification produce stunning contrasts.

Color precision is at the heart of the ProDesigner PE320QK G0. With Delta E <1, Calman Verified certification, and coverage of DCI-P3 99% and Adobe RGB 98%, creators can trust the monitor to render the full spectrum of vibrant, accurate colors with a wide color gamut providing precise color representation for every project.

For smooth, lifelike motion in video-intensive workflows, the display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and an ultra-low 0.03 ms (GTG) response time. Rounding out the professional feature set is the Acer Smart Dial, which allows users to control the monitor from a remote control, enabling adjustment of brightness, contrast, and input without reaching behind the screen. The ProDesigner PE320QK G0 comes with the Creator Hub software that gives creators the ability to freely adjust color space according to their project, pair with the external color calibrator to achieve accurate, true-to-life color, and configure a multi-monitor setup with a variety of split-screen options.

Acer CE320QK G Monitor: Premium QD-OLED Performance for Prosumers and Content Creators

The Acer CE320QK G is built for prosumers, tech-savvy users, and content creators who seek premium performance and vivid detail. It combines a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED panel with true 10-bit color and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, delivering supreme clarity and contrasts.

The CE320QK G achieves Delta E <2 color accuracy and DCI-P3 99% color gamut coverage, providing the full spectrum of vibrant colors and the precise color representation that creative and content-focused workflows demand. Its 120 Hz refresh rate and low 0.03 ms GTG response time deliver smooth, fluid motion suited to video playback, creative editing, and productivity tasks alike. In addition, support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro brings variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to the monitor, eliminating tearing, stuttering, artifacts, and flicker for professional-grade experiences.

For a comfortable studio setup, the monitor’s ErgoStand design supports tilt, swivel, and height adjustment, enabling users to optimize their viewing position for improved ergonomics during extended use.

Acer HL6820GTV Projector: 4K Laser Projection With an Embedded Google TV Dongle for Home and Professional Cinema

The Acer HL6820GTV is a laser projector embedded with a Google TV dongle, designed to deliver top-quality cinematic experiences in a variety of environments. Its 4K Ultra HD laser projection system provides exceptional clarity and rich color with up to 35% lower energy consumption compared with traditional lamp-based solutions.

Beyond image quality, the HL6820GTV is engineered for versatile, high-performance use in environments such as exhibitions and art installations. It offers 1080p at 240 Hz and an ultra-low 1 ms latency, while supporting VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) of up to 144 Hz, making it ideal for immersive gaming and fluid video playback. It supports continuous, 24/7 use for public display scenarios, and the laser light source is mercury free. Its 360-degree projection capability and IP5X dust resistance further extend its flexibility and durability across environments. Laser technology also ensures fast powering on and off, without the warm-up or cool-down periods associated with lamp-based solutions, and the projector offers a low total cost of ownership with up to 30,000 hours of lifespan.

With a Google TVdongle embedded, the HL6820GTV offers instant access to a wide range of apps and popular streaming platforms without the need to connect to external devices. The smart projector can be controlled using voice-activated prompts with a dedicated remote for added convenience.

Acer HD1500 Projector: Taking Big-Screen Experiences and FHD On the Go

The Acer HD1500 is a portable smart projector built for enjoying high-quality viewing experiences from any room. It delivers Full HD 1080p resolution for cinematic visuals, backed by an 8,000 LED lumens light source for bright, clear images in a variety of environments.

Setup is effortless thanks to several functions that work together to automatically adjust for better viewing instantly—Auto-Focus, Auto Screen Fit, and Auto Obstacle Avoidance, which resizes the image to avoid detected objects. The HD1500’s swivel stand with tilt design supports 360-degree rotation and 180-degree tilt for versatile projection angles, while a built-in smart system enables streaming from popular apps and platforms. Dual 5-watt speakers provide crisp audio to complete the portable cinematic experience.

Acer PM161Q JB Portable Monitor: A Compact Mobile Workstation

The Acer PM161Q JB features a 15.6-inch IPS panel with Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution and wide viewing angles, delivering clear and consistent visuals for professionals on the go. Designed to support mobile productivity, multitasking, and light content creation, it strikes a balance between portability and a stable, comfortable viewing experience, with support for a detachable pogo keyboard to enhance typing efficiency and overall usability.

Acer PM131QT Auxiliary Monitor: A Versatile Magnetic Touchscreen Display

The Acer PM131QT is a 12.3-inch multifunctional touchscreen display designed for flexible secondary and in-vehicle use. With its magnetic mounting design and single-cable plug-and-play connectivity, it easily adapts to extended display setups or mobile environments. Featuring a 1920 × 720 resolution and 5-point touch support, it delivers an intuitive and responsive user experience and can also serve as an interactive interface for AI assistants, supporting a wide range of information display and user interaction needs.

Both portable monitors offer VESA mount support, enabling attachment to a tripod for added versatility in how and where it can be used.

Aspire Badge: A Wearable Digital Canvas for Personal Expression and Safety

The Aspire Badge (AD19) is a sleek digital wearable designed for students, kids, and young creators who want to show off their personal style. Functioning as a wearable canvas, it allows users to display images, animations, and other content on its vibrant screen. It connects via Bluetooth to a companion mobile app on a paired device and can be worn as a pin, lanyard, or magnet to suit any style. Beyond personal expression, it includes practical safety features: an emergency alarm, an SOS alert that flashes in Morse code, and a night flash mode for enhanced visibility and security.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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