Acer Predator Gaming League 2024 India Finale – A Triumph for Esports Enthusiasts

Acer unveiled the champions of the 6th Edition of the Acer Predator League India Finale for 2024. This year’s event, hosted at Forum South Bangalore Mall, attracted gaming enthusiasts from various regions who gathered to witness the crowning of champions in two thrilling titles – DOTA 2 and Valorant. Team Woops and Orangutan emerged champion in DOTA 2 and Valorant respectively, earning them the opportunity to vie for a total prize pool of PHP 1 million at the Grand Finale in the Philippines.

This year, the Predator Gaming League India finale had a prize pool of Rs. 1,300,000 and was shared equally among the winning teams. Team Whoops from DOTA 2 and Team Orangutan from Valorant each received Rs. 350,000 for their top performances. The runners-up, True Rippers, and Rogue Squad, from both DOTA 2 and Valorant, were awarded Rs. 200,000 each. The third-place teams, Reckoning Esports, and Edgy Bois received Rs. 100,000 each for DOTA 2 and Valorant.

The atmosphere at Forum South Mall was filled with excited gaming enthusiasts, watching intense matches between top teams. The growing popularity of Valorant and DOTA2 in India has allowed gamers to showcase their skills in new and thrilling ways.

The 2024 India Finale of the Predator Gaming League went beyond just a tournament; it turned into a joyful celebration of the gaming community. It offered a valuable platform for emerging talents to display their skills and passion, shining a positive light on the future of the gaming industry in India. Acer’s efforts to support the esports scene in the country were a commendable step in this direction.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

