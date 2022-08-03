Acer Predator Gaming League 2022 to be held from 12th August – 4th September

- Advertisement - -

Acer, the leading global gaming PC company in India, is all geared up to kick-start “Predator Gaming League 2022” from 12th of August to 4th September finale in Bengaluru. Over the course of the tournament, we can witness some of India’s top e-sports team battling it out in PUBG PC and DOTA2 tournament and the winners from India will travel to Japan to compete in the 400,000 USD Prize pool Asia Pacific Grand Finale.

Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations

“After two years of lockdown and travel restrictions, we are so excited to meet the esports teams in-person again. ‘Become One’ is the theme for Predator League 2022, emphasizing the need to reconnect with fellow gamers and demonstrating Acer’s commitment to the gaming community,” said Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Acer Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

On the announcement Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer Acer India, said, “Being pioneers in the industry, Acer plays a crucial role in the development of the gaming market in India, and PGL is our contribution towards the community. The platform will welcome gaming enthusiasts and professional players and provide them with opportunities to excel in gaming. At Acer, we believe in elevating the experience of players and supporting them in their journey. We look forward to extending our continued support and commitment to develop and evolve the gaming market in the future.”

The Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals will be held in person. This year, the final league is set in Japan on 11th – 13th of November 2022 and winners will be awarded US$400,000. Qualified teams across 15 countries and territories will participate in the grand finale. Winners of each tournament will also be given the coveted APAC Predator League Shield and Predator gaming products from Acer. Acer will be adding PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and Dota 2 to the list of games into its’ list. While PUBG has established itself as a household name across the globe Dota 2 is one of the most popular games in the gaming community. The stories behind the teams from each region will serve to elevate the drama, highlighting the exciting return of the tournament. Fans can visit the official Predator League website to find out more about the league.

