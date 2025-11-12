Acer Pinnacle Club 2025 Celebrates Partnership and Success in Chiang Mai

- Advertisement -

Acer hosted the prestigious Pinnacle Club 2025 in the beautiful city of Chiang Mai, Thailand, to honor and celebrate its esteemed partners who have been the driving force behind Acer’s continued growth and success. The event brought together top-performing partners from across regions, recognizing their dedication, trust, and contribution to the brand’s journey of innovation and excellence.

Through this special celebration, Acer extended heartfelt appreciation to its partners for their unwavering support and collaboration that have helped strengthen its market presence and customer relationships. The evening was filled with recognition, networking, and memorable experiences, reflecting Acer’s commitment to building long-term, meaningful partnerships. With Pinnacle Club 2025, Acer once again showcased its belief that success is best achieved together—through shared vision, trust, and teamwork—setting the stage for even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs Management, Acer India

Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, Associate Director – Retail Business & Programs Management, Acer India said, “We sincerely thank our valued partners whose unwavering trust, dedication, and commitment continue to power Acer’s remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and success, inspiring us to reach even greater heights together.”

